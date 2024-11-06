To briefly recap, ISO 27001 requires organizations to:

systematically examine their security risks, including threats, vulnerabilities, and potential impacts;





design and implement a comprehensive suite of information security controls and other forms of risk treatment to address risks that are deemed unacceptable; and





adopt an overarching management process to ensure the information security controls continue to meet the company’s needs and security objectives on a continuous basis.

ISO 27001 also mandates that companies establish an ISMS that is tailored to their specific business needs and risks.

The ISO 27001 standard itself comprises two parts:

Eleven (11) mandatory clauses (0 to 10) outlining requirements in given areas, and





Mandatory clauses



The main section of ISO 27001—the 11 clauses—first introduces the basics of the standard in clauses 0-3, which provide definitions and summaries of the requirements. Clauses 4-10 list specific requirements that are mandatory for compliance with ISO 27001:

Clause 4—Context of the organization is a holistic requirement for management to discover, review and understand relevant external and internal issues, which may include regulatory challenges, and identify and consider interested parties.

Clause 5—Leadership details requirements for adequate leadership, including mandating the commitment of top management, with roles and responsibilities clearly defined. Clause 5 specifies that management must:

Establish security objectives aligned with the strategic direction and objectives of the organization;





Provide the proper resources needed to support an ISMS and people’s contributions to it; and





Specify a top-level ISO 27001 information security policy that is documented and communicated throughout the organization and to all stakeholders and interested parties, from employees to shareholders to government regulators and others.

Clause 6—Planning is a requirement to identify and take into account information security risks and opportunities (the information security risk assessment), establish information security and control objectives based on this assessment, and create a risk treatment plan incorporating relevant controls from Annex A.

Clause 7—Support outlines how to support a robust ISMS and security framework by providing appropriate resources, ensuring employee comprehension of information security management, and communicating properly within and outside the organization. Management must update and maintain certain documentation, including a communications plan.

Clause 8—Operation mandates certain information security processes that must be planned, implemented and controlled. This is where risk assessment and risk treatment are put into action.

Clause 9—Performance Evaluation is a requirement that organizations must monitor, measure, analyze and evaluate their ISMS, regularly checking KPI s and conducting internal audits. At defined intervals, top management must review the ISMS and ISO 27001-related KPIs to ensure they are still relevant.

Clause 10—Improvement: After the performance evaluation, organizations must take any necessary corrective action called improvement. This means management must act to eliminate the causes of any so-called “nonconformities.” In addition, it should implement a continual improvement process.



Annex A controls





Annex A of ISO 27001:2022 lists 93 safeguards, or controls that organizations may use to lessen risks and comply with security requirements from interested parties, like regulators and partners. Part of the documentation mandated by ISO 27001 is the Statement of Applicability, in which the organization details the specific Annex A controls to be implemented by marking them as “applicable.”

ISO 27001:2022 also establishes four domains for the 93 controls:

Annex A.5—Organizational controls are 37 controls to be implemented by defining the rules to be followed, as well as expected behavior from users, equipment, software and systems (e.g., an Access Control Policy).

Annex A.6—People controls are 8 controls implemented by sharing knowledge, education, skills and/or experience with people to empower them to perform their respective activities in a way that protects information security (e.g., ISO 27001 training).

Annex A.7—Physical controls are 14 controls implemented by protecting and securing equipment or devices that interact physically with people and objects (e.g., CCTV cameras or alarm systems).

Annex A.8—Technological controls are 34 controls, focused on IT and communications, which are implemented primarily in information systems with software, hardware and firmware (e.g., backing up or antivirus software).

Note that ISO 27001:2022 includes 21 fewer Annex A controls than the previous version, ISO 27001:2013. The number of controls was reduced by merging 57 controls, deleting 3 controls, retaining 35 controls with no changes and introducing 11 new controls. The new controls focus on cloud services, readiness for business continuity, threat intelligence, physical security monitoring, data masking, information deletion, data leakage prevention, monitoring activities, web filtering and secure coding.