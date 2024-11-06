ISO/IEC 27001, known more commonly as ISO 27001, is the leading globally recognized information security standard, developed jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
ISO 27001 provides a systematic, structured and risk-based approach to managing and protecting sensitive information assets within an organization of any size, in any industry or economic sector.
Specifically, the ISO 27001 standard is a set of requirements for defining, implementing, operating and improving an information security management system (ISMS) within an organization. Practically, it provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to manage and protect their sensitive data and other information, reducing the risk of data breaches, cyberattacks and other security incidents.
First published in 2005, ISO 27001 underwent revision in 2013 and, most recently, in 2022. The current version of this international standard is called ISO 27001:2002.
ISO 27001 is part of ISO 27000 (formally ISO/IEC 27001), a family of standards developed by the ISO and the IEC to help organizations protect the security of their information.
The services listed below are ISO 27001-certified, demonstrating IBM's core security commitments established in the IBM Data Security and Privacy Principles. Services below issue an ISO 27001 certificate at least once each year. IBM Data Processing Addendum (DPA) Exhibits linked within each IBM Service Description (SD) indicate if a given offering maintains ISO 27001 certification.
IBM virtual private cloud (VPC), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) offerings have also implemented a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) under ISO/IEC 27701:2019. Both ISMS and PIMS are listed in the ISO 27001 certificate for VPC, PaaS and SaaS services. For more information about PIMS and ISO 27701, see the IBM Cloud compliance ISO 27701 page.
IBM ISO 27001 certificates are published and generally available. ISO 27001 Statements of Applicability (SOAs)—a confidential compliance report type—are available upon request.
An ISMS is a set of policies, procedures and controls that govern how an organization manages its information security risks and includes requirements like risk assessment, asset management, access control, cryptography, incident management and more.
The goal of an ISMS is to protect:
An ISMS helps a company implement consistent security controls that can adapt to a changing risk environment.
ISO 27001 outlines a comprehensive process for organizations to follow when creating and maintaining an ISMS:
In addition, ISO 27001 helps organizations safeguard the authenticity of information—meaning that the identity of users and systems can be verified throughout the information lifecycle, and helps ensure non-repudiation, meaning that any transactions related to information can be traced and verified.
To briefly recap, ISO 27001 requires organizations to:
ISO 27001 also mandates that companies establish an ISMS that is tailored to their specific business needs and risks.
The ISO 27001 standard itself comprises two parts:
The main section of ISO 27001—the 11 clauses—first introduces the basics of the standard in clauses 0-3, which provide definitions and summaries of the requirements. Clauses 4-10 list specific requirements that are mandatory for compliance with ISO 27001:
Clause 4—Context of the organization is a holistic requirement for management to discover, review and understand relevant external and internal issues, which may include regulatory challenges, and identify and consider interested parties.
Clause 5—Leadership details requirements for adequate leadership, including mandating the commitment of top management, with roles and responsibilities clearly defined. Clause 5 specifies that management must:
Clause 6—Planning is a requirement to identify and take into account information security risks and opportunities (the information security risk assessment), establish information security and control objectives based on this assessment, and create a risk treatment plan incorporating relevant controls from Annex A.
Clause 7—Support outlines how to support a robust ISMS and security framework by providing appropriate resources, ensuring employee comprehension of information security management, and communicating properly within and outside the organization. Management must update and maintain certain documentation, including a communications plan.
Clause 8—Operation mandates certain information security processes that must be planned, implemented and controlled. This is where risk assessment and risk treatment are put into action.
Clause 9—Performance Evaluation is a requirement that organizations must monitor, measure, analyze and evaluate their ISMS, regularly checking KPI s and conducting internal audits. At defined intervals, top management must review the ISMS and ISO 27001-related KPIs to ensure they are still relevant.
Clause 10—Improvement: After the performance evaluation, organizations must take any necessary corrective action called improvement. This means management must act to eliminate the causes of any so-called “nonconformities.” In addition, it should implement a continual improvement process.
Annex A of ISO 27001:2022 lists 93 safeguards, or controls that organizations may use to lessen risks and comply with security requirements from interested parties, like regulators and partners. Part of the documentation mandated by ISO 27001 is the Statement of Applicability, in which the organization details the specific Annex A controls to be implemented by marking them as “applicable.”
ISO 27001:2022 also establishes four domains for the 93 controls:
Annex A.5—Organizational controls are 37 controls to be implemented by defining the rules to be followed, as well as expected behavior from users, equipment, software and systems (e.g., an Access Control Policy).
Annex A.6—People controls are 8 controls implemented by sharing knowledge, education, skills and/or experience with people to empower them to perform their respective activities in a way that protects information security (e.g., ISO 27001 training).
Annex A.7—Physical controls are 14 controls implemented by protecting and securing equipment or devices that interact physically with people and objects (e.g., CCTV cameras or alarm systems).
Annex A.8—Technological controls are 34 controls, focused on IT and communications, which are implemented primarily in information systems with software, hardware and firmware (e.g., backing up or antivirus software).
Note that ISO 27001:2022 includes 21 fewer Annex A controls than the previous version, ISO 27001:2013. The number of controls was reduced by merging 57 controls, deleting 3 controls, retaining 35 controls with no changes and introducing 11 new controls. The new controls focus on cloud services, readiness for business continuity, threat intelligence, physical security monitoring, data masking, information deletion, data leakage prevention, monitoring activities, web filtering and secure coding.
Companies may implement ISO 27001 to benefit from the best practices it offers. They can also choose to undergo a formal certification process, which demonstrates to customers and other stakeholders that they are committed to and capable of managing information securely and safely.
Before the certification process begins, the company must implement a compliant ISMS, and the company’s management team must determine the scope of the ISMS for certification purposes specifically (for example, they may limit the scope to a single business unit or location). The resulting certification will apply only to the limited scope.
Next, the ISMS must undergo an external, multi-step certification audit by an accredited certification body to verify compliance.
The external audit process has three stages.
Organizations that already have ISO 27001 certification must transition to the new 2022 version by October 31, 2025 by ensuring they have an updated, compliant ISMS.
According to reporting from 2022, there are over 70,000 ISO 27001 certificates in 150 countries. While the majority of these certificates are focused on information technology (IT), they cover organizations across all economic sectors.
Establishing a well-organized ISMS based on ISO 27001 compliance and certification can enable organizations to:
Move confidently to hybrid multicloud and integrate security into every phase of your cloud journey. IBM Security® products and experts can help you integrate the appropriate controls, orchestrate workload deployment and establish effective threat management.
Modernize identity and complement existing identity tools while providing secure frictionless access for any identity to AI, apps, and resources on-premise, cloud, or SaaS based.
The OpenPages IT Governance module enables organizations to sustain compliance across multiple best-practice frameworks, including the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations (CSO), IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and the International Standards Organization (ISO).
