iPaaS is a cloud-native, self-service software suite that organizations can use to fulfill their integration needs. iPaaS facilitates and manages connections between services so that even applications that use different protocols or data formats can communicate, overcoming the misalignments and incompatibilities that would otherwise interrupt data flows.

Enterprises have historically designed app integrations on-premises, using specialized middleware, such as message brokers or enterprise service buses (ESBs). But these solutions can become tightly coupled and difficult to maintain, especially as organizations scale up and add dozens or hundreds of new services.

iPaaS solutions are becoming a popular alternative because they offer a greater degree of flexibility and scalability compared to older, point-to-point integration flows, where two services communicate directly through a custom-built connector. As cloud-based solutions, iPaaS platforms align with the needs of today’s enterprises: they enable integration across containerized microservices, serverless, edge and other modern, multi-cloud environments.

iPaaS adoption is on the rise: the industry grew by an estimated 26% in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights. One reason is that, besides handling technical tasks such as protocol transformation, authentication, logging and data synchronization, iPaaS solutions also offer complex management tools and customization so that teams can design and monitor their own data orchestration patterns and automations. Many iPaaS solutions also incorporate machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), advanced analytics and other modern innovations to optimize connectivity.

iPaaS follows the software as a service (SaaS) model: iPaaS vendors charge organizations on a monthly or annual basis, with prices varying based on usage tiers or feature packages. Providers might also bundle enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), platform as a service (PaaS) and SaaS applications alongside their integration solutions. iPaaS adoption is most common among larger enterprises, where complex integrations are difficult to manage through custom, manual connectors alone.

iPaaS integration builds upon the foundation of enterprise application integration (EAI), a traditional discipline that connects CRM, finance, analytics, ERP systems and other business applications through custom APIs or middleware. EAI was first developed in the 1990s to facilitate interactions between on-premises systems. Today, many EAI platforms can also manage hybrid and multi-cloud integrations. Developers consider iPaaS to be a modern, cloud-native variant of EAI.

In practice, organizations often think of EAI and iPaaS as complementary systems: IT teams might use an internal EAI platform to handle core integration processes (for example, sending performance data from a legacy server to a data warehouse), while delegating cloud-based integrations, such as synchronizations between third-party SaaS applications, to an iPaaS platform.