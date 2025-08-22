What is banking automation?

Modern banking automation initiatives rely on technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI and agentic AI. These tools automate tasks like data entry, document review, customer onboarding and transaction processing. They help banks complete work faster, reduce errors and allow staff to focus on more complex or high-value activities.

While increased complexity brings risk, the benefits of automation are significant. Banks must invest in clear platform governance to manage security, compliance and resiliency as automation scales. A 2025 IBM IBV study found that over 60% of banking CEOs say that they must accept significant risk to harness automation advantages and enhance competitiveness.1

Automation plays a key role in cybersecurity such as fraud detection and risk management. AI systems analyze transaction patterns in real time to identify suspicious activity. Compliance teams use automated workflows that adapt quickly to regulatory changes, sometimes in hours rather than weeks.

Automation platforms offer low-code or no-code interfaces that allow banks to build and scale automation across departments without heavy reliance on IT. This approach enables faster deployment of solutions in areas such as customer service, reporting, marketing and accounting.

In retail banking, automation supports processes such as credit card issuance, account setup, loan applications and compliance checks. RPA and AI-based systems extract and verify customer data, process forms and feed loan origination systems. This efficiency significantly reduces turnaround times and ensures consistency at scale.

Many banks use automation and fintech behind the scenes. For example, in the past, when customers deposited a check, a bank employee was required to check the image, enter the correct data and move the money. Now a system does most of that work automatically. When customers use a bank’s mobile app, software reads the check, verifies it and updates their balance, often in seconds.

Across the sector, intelligent automation can generate significant cost savings. Automation improves efficiency and has proven to avoid errors entirely in processes such as mortgage operations. And large-scale document processing that would take years to accomplish manually can be completed in days with the help of agentic AI and intelligent software.

In the near-term, generative AI and machine learning (ML) are expected to play a larger role in decision-making, customer communication and personalized financial services. These technologies support more adaptive and responsive banking operations while maintaining strong security and compliance.