What is AI in banking?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an increasingly important technology for the banking sector. When used as a tool to power internal operations and customer-facing applications, it can help banks improve customer service, fraud detection and money and investment management.
To stay ahead of technology trends, increase their competitive advantage, and provide valuable services and better customer experiences, financial services firms like banks have embraced digital transformation initiatives.
The advent of AI technologies has made digital transformation even more important, as it has the potential to remake the industry and determine which companies thrive.
Historically, incumbent financial service providers have struggled with innovation. A McKinsey study1 found that large banks were 40% less productive than digital natives. Many emerging banking startups are pioneering artificial intelligence use cases, making it even more important that traditional banks catch up and innovate themselves.
Investment banking firms have long used natural language processing (NLP) to parse the vast amounts of data they have internally or that they pull from third-party sources. They use NLP to examine data sets to make more informed decisions around key investments and wealth management.
The banking sector, specifically, is absorbing the desired benefits of AI technologies. Customers want digital banking experiences: apps where they can learn more information about provided services, interact with people or virtual assistants, and better manage their finances. Companies need to improve the user experience to keep those customers happy. Adopting and deploying AI solutions is one way to accomplish that.
While AI is powerful on its own, combining it with automation unlocks even more potential. AI-powered automation takes the intelligence of AI with the repeatability of automation. For example, AI can enhance robotic process automation (RPA) to better parse data analytics and take actions based on what the AI decides is best. One example is banks that use RPA to validate customer data needed to meet know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML) and customer due diligence (CDD) restrictions.
Financial services organizations are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) for various reasons, such as risk management, customer experience and forecasting market trends.
AI helps customers enhance their decision-making about financial matters. They are more likely to stay with banks that use cutting-edge AI technology to help them better manage their money.
But given extensive industry regulations, banks and other financial services organizations need a comprehensive strategy for approaching AI. Using AI requires a thoughtful framework to mitigate risk and exposure.
The IBM Institute for Business Value published a guide for banks looking to embed AI tools and practices into their operations in its 2024 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets report. Some of the key actions are:
There are several key benefits for banks that embrace and deploy AI.
Introducing AI in banking is not without risks and complications. The IBM Institute for Business Value 2024 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets study found over 60% of banking CEOs were concerned about new vulnerabilities introduced by AI. These include:
Banking institutions are under increased pressure for digital transformation. Customers demand automated experiences with self-service capabilities, but they also want interactions to feel personalized and uniquely human.
Banks continue to prioritize AI investment to stay ahead of the competition and offer customers increasingly sophisticated tools to manage their money and investments. Customers continue to prioritize banks that can offer personalized AI applications that help them gain visibility on their financial opportunities.
In the future, banks will advertise their use of AI and how they can deploy advancements faster than competitors. AI will help banks transition to new operating models, embrace digitization and smart automation, and achieve continued profitability in a new era of commercial and retail banking.
1Why most digital banking transformations fail—and how to flip the odds , McKinsey, 11 April 2023.
2AI Is Making Financial Fraud Easier and More Sophisticated , Bloomberg,2024.
3Why Starbucks Operates Like a Bank , WSJ YouTube, 2022.
4Copyright law is AI's 2024 battlefield Axios, 2 January 2024.
5If AI's So Smart, Why Can't It Grasp Cause and Effect? , 9 March 2020.
