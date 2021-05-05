There is strong evidence that there is demand for automating document processing, whereby the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) along with low-code tools will result in organizations improving worker productivity and driving business performance.

In fact, in working with our own IBM clients, we’ve uncovered a number of use cases where intelligent document processing can be applied. We’ll walk through three use case examples below and the potential benefits an organization may realize.

Insurance: Account opening and servicing, personal and commercial claims

Social services enrollment and eligibility, pension and retirement plans, permits and licenses Banking: Account opening and servicing, mortgage/loan application

Quote and approval process application for commercial insurance

The quote and approval process for commercial insurance is very competitive, where the first company to respond with a quote often wins the business. The challenge is that in many insurance companies, this process requires manual review, entry of application data and reading supporting documentation, making it difficult to compete or scale. This also takes agents’ focus away from advisory services, which are needed to retain and grow existing business. Intelligent document processing can automate this process using AI with deep learning to read and classify each document type and extract the appropriate data from these different formats. The extracted data can then be connected to a workflow to accelerate business processing to produce the quote and approve the application.

Three potential benefits of applying intelligent document processing are as follows:

Increased revenue from more business closed without the need

to add staff. Improved customer experience with increased processing speeds. Retention and growth of existing customer accounts.

Social services enrollment-processing application

Enrollment for dozens of local government programs — such as food assistance or subsidized housing — require inefficient, manual spreadsheet processing as IT teams do not have resources to build the required solutions. Using low-code tools and intelligent document processing, business users can build simple, yet fit-for-purpose processing applications and train the system to recognize key fields from enrollment forms. In addition, easy-to-configure validators can ensure date fields and currency fields are accurately recognized, and simple, custom validators can also be created to handle unique fields like a social security number.

Three potential benefits of applying intelligent document processing are as follows:

Increased program enrollment due to faster turnaround times. Cost effective rollout of custom automation solutions with appropriate role-based viewing of personally identifiable information. Built by business users with little to no involvement from IT.

Account servicing for personal banking

Banks can have over 20 different account servicing forms available for download from its website. Account holders use these forms to make changes to accounts or close accounts. Today, this can require a sizable team of agents to read these forms, verify the data and then enter the data into an account management system. However, with low-code tools and intelligent document processing, the bank can rapidly build solutions to process each account servicing form and use intelligent document processing to train the system on each form in order to not only recognize common fields like customer address and account number, but also unique fields to each form.

By combining with RPA, the bank can also take the extracted data and automate the changes into the bank’s backend systems. Additionally, leveraging intelligent document classification, account closing forms can quickly be flagged and agents alerted to clients that may be potential flight risks.

Three potential benefits of applying intelligent document processing are as follows: