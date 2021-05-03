In this section I cover the inspiration behind this book. It all starts with customers. Over the past year, we have been hearing from IBM customers at an increased rate, pace and volume that artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are two of their highest priorities of investment coming into 2021. We in IBM Cloud and Cognitive Services unit have been listening and feel strongly that we have much to offer in the form of advanced products, services and consulting. But, given the heightened interest, we felt we can even do more.

Specifically, IBM has made AI-powered automation a top priority in 2021 and going forward. To that end, we have formed a business unit — IBM Automation — focused on further growing capabilities in the area of automation to serve these customers’ needs.

In this pursuit, I started talking with many of IBM’s subject matter experts across Watson Research, Data & AI, Business Automation, IT Automation, Integration and everything in between. I was floored by their knowledge, energy and passion for the AI-powered automation topic and how their breakthrough thinking could be used to make a difference for our users. So, I quickly felt that I could not keep these experiences to myself and had to share their energy, up close and personal, with our customers and the industry. This is where the idea for the Art of Automation Podcast came in. I quickly called Ethan Glasman, a colleague at IBM, who I knew could help. His advice was to keep the topics focused, short (15 mins or less) and inviting to ensure the personalities of the guest shown through.

My initial set of experts did not disappoint and included the likes of Rama Akkiraju, IBM Fellow and Forbes top 20 women in AI research on the AIOps topic. Also, Rania Kalaf and Ruchir Puri, a pair of distinguished IBM Researchers on the topics of Digital Workers and AI for Code.

Once word got out, I started hearing from listeners who also wanted to hear from some industry-aligned experts. To date, I’ve been lucky to have industry luminaries like Claus Jensen, CIO Memorial Sloan Kettering on Automation in Healthcare, and Carol Poulsen, CIO of Cooperators on Automation in Insurance. As of the writing of this Preface, we have 14 episodes under our belt and about 6000 downloads, and counting!

And now, the book. When I first mentioned the idea of the Art of Automation book to our GM, Dinesh Nirmal, he challenged me to do better than just a traditional paperback. Going on that the digital world of automation required something more appropriately digital. So, working with Ethan, Memsy Price and Jonathan Young, we came up with this unique approach to an eBook.

Well, here it is. We’re starting with this unique eBook format, where chapters of the book will be published as a steady rate and pace over the course of the year. Each chapter takes the form of a blog article, and this “cover article” acts as the glue that binds the eBook, with links to the live chapters and hints of the chapters to come, including a targeted publish date. Publishing in this medium allows the content to be searchable on the internet, while also allowing my co-authors to go into more detail, including links on how to find more information to progress ones Automation journey. Each chapter celebrates the unique voices of my colleagues in a subject that they are experts in.

Will the eBook be available on paperback and Kindle? Well… I’ll leave that up to you. Please send us your feedback at ethanglasman@ibm.com.