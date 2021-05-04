Robotic process automation (RPA) is a program (in this case, it is a software robot) to mimic human users’ interaction with their desktop to perform tasks — for example, copying information from an Excel spreadsheet to a form, inserting customer data and placing an order on a website, etc. While we assume many human tasks have been automated in today’s digital world, there is still a large portion of our daily work that requires manual labor, and much of that work is repetitive.
Imagine if you are a data clerk responsible for processing incoming invoices sent to you by email or fax. You will have to read the incoming invoice — it could be a PDF document or a fax image — and enter the order manually into your ordering application. If this is a new customer making the order, you might also have to manually create the customer account. If you have RPA, the robot can leverage various OCR (Optical Character Recognition) techniques and intelligent document processing techniques to read the invoice and then simulate the mouse clicks and keyboard strokes on the computer screen to enter the information into the ordering application.
One key difference between RPA and other automation methods, such as scripts or API, is that RPA is not limited to command-line or API, but also the user interfaces. Despite advances in various modernization techniques, there are still many legacy business applications (e.g., CICS, IMS, SAP) or native applications (e.g., Windows-based) that do not provide modern APIs or command-line to automate. In some cases, the user just doesn’t have access to the APIs (imagine you’re using a third-party, web-based application like a banking website or online bookstore) since the chances of them giving regular users access to their backend API is very small. To automate tasks involving these systems, you need RPA.
Robotic process automation (RPA) is made up of three core technologies: workflow automation, screen scraping and artificial intelligence (AI). It is the unique combination of these three technologies that allow RPA to solve a productivity challenge with manual desktop tasks that would otherwise have weak Return on Investment (ROI).
When RPA was first introduced, there was an impression that was just screen scraping technology. In a sense, that’s not wrong; RPA is an evolution of screen scraping with a smarter use of variation technology like screen assistance, more intelligent parsing of UI data (e.g., native Windows controls, Web browser DOM model) and a more scalable way of managing many robots at the same time.
Before the mass-market introduction of RPA, there were roughly three categories of workflow automation: fully manual, semi-automated human-centric and fully automated straight-through process. The purpose of almost all automation projects is to shift the percentage of fully manual processes to fully automated straight-through processes. The desire to have as many straight-through processes as possible is what helped drive the API economy since every service must be API accessible and programmed to eliminate all human interventions:
The problem is that there is an investment needed between human-centric process and straight-through process, and sometimes the investment required can be significantly more than the benefits gained. As a result, we will see that many initial automation projects are focused on business-critical processes where the ROI would be stronger. These sets of critical business processes often only account for the 10% of the processes in the company, and the majority of the rest are what we call “long-tail processes” and human-centric, but they are not significant enough to justify the investment required to build a new API or process re-engineering.
This is where using RPA is compelling and practical. RPA is good at automating a set of repetitive desktop tasks that would otherwise be difficult and time-consuming to automate without proper API integration. The fact that many RPA solutions (including IBM Robotic Process Automation) provide low-code authoring tools combined with screen recording and smarter vision technology makes it even easier and faster for users to build the solution.
What this accomplishes is that we have a middle ground between human-centric and straight-through processes where we are using a hybrid approach involving humans, robots and API to drive automation:
To identify if there are opportunities to use robotic process automation (RPA) within your organization, there are three places you can look into first:
There are two major forms of robots in robotic process automation (RPA): attended and unattended. When the RPA industry was first introduced in the market, the majority of the robots were ‘unattended.’ In essence, an unattended bot was like a cronjob, except in this case, the bots were being dispatched (usually on a schedule) to run on a designated computer.
‘Attended bots,’ later introduced, are bots that can be launched on demand by the users on their computers. In these cases, the bots are likely just automating a portion of the overall task, and not the entire task.
There are two main advantages to attended bots compared to unattended bots:
Recently, we are seeing an increasing trend where companies are deploying more attended bots in addition to the more traditional unattended bots.
Today, there are a several areas where robotic process automation (RPA) makes use of AI (with the full expectation to expand to more use cases in the future). Fundamentally, what RPA tries to do is to mimic the human’s actions as they are performing their tasks.
These are four examples:
RPA’s undeniable strength is in clear ROI and being programmable by everyday business users. RPA, as a concept, is very powerful and possesses great potential for further innovation and application. RPA allows enterprises to bridge from their legacy or existing systems into the more modern API economy without requiring them to modernize their platforms first. There are several areas where RPA will evolve:
