Robotic process automation (RPA) is a program (in this case, it is a software robot) to mimic human users’ interaction with their desktop to perform tasks — for example, copying information from an Excel spreadsheet to a form, inserting customer data and placing an order on a website, etc. While we assume many human tasks have been automated in today’s digital world, there is still a large portion of our daily work that requires manual labor, and much of that work is repetitive.

Imagine if you are a data clerk responsible for processing incoming invoices sent to you by email or fax. You will have to read the incoming invoice — it could be a PDF document or a fax image — and enter the order manually into your ordering application. If this is a new customer making the order, you might also have to manually create the customer account. If you have RPA, the robot can leverage various OCR (Optical Character Recognition) techniques and intelligent document processing techniques to read the invoice and then simulate the mouse clicks and keyboard strokes on the computer screen to enter the information into the ordering application.

One key difference between RPA and other automation methods, such as scripts or API, is that RPA is not limited to command-line or API, but also the user interfaces. Despite advances in various modernization techniques, there are still many legacy business applications (e.g., CICS, IMS, SAP) or native applications (e.g., Windows-based) that do not provide modern APIs or command-line to automate. In some cases, the user just doesn’t have access to the APIs (imagine you’re using a third-party, web-based application like a banking website or online bookstore) since the chances of them giving regular users access to their backend API is very small. To automate tasks involving these systems, you need RPA.