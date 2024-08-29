The Future of Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

The robotic process automation (RPA) market has helped many clients increase speed, deliver higher accuracy, achieve greater levels of consistency, reduce costs, provide scale and improve quality. Constellation Research estimates the market size in 2021 to achieve $2.2B in revenue, with a CAGR of 18.8% and growth to $5.07B in 2026.

RPA is a transactional system technology that enables automation of business processes using software robots (“bots”). RPA tools watch users and then repeat similar tasks in the graphical user interface (GUI). RPA is different than workflow automation tools because those are explicit rules and actions written to automate actions in an unintelligent manner.

RPA tools have reached their limit in terms of capability because transactional automation requires a large overhead of management. Simply put, transactional automation is hard to manage. Hence, a new class of enterprise apps known as autonomous applications have emerged to deliver intelligent automation, cognitive capabilities and artificial intelligence for organizations in business functions like finance, supply chain, customer experience, human resources and planning.