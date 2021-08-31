The Role of RPA in IT Process Automation

In response, many organizations are modernizing their IT infrastructure and preparing to accelerate process automation initiatives across the enterprise and their lines of business. To understand their efforts, we surveyed 566 business and IT professionals that operate globally across diverse industries about their IT spending priorities. We found that among the respondents, 47% said IT infrastructure automation and 42% said business process automation are among their top IT spending priorities.

Top IT Spending Priorities: Focus on Automation

Q. What will your organization likely invest in to improve IT operations or service delivery?

IT process automation poses unique challenges. IT processes can execute across multiple platforms and involve a variety of technologies to manage a vast spread of physical and virtual resources. Dozens (and sometimes hundreds) of IT tools can be used from a variety of disparate vendors. Most don’t exchange data with one another. IT organizations realize that, over time, they have curated large and diverse IT toolsheds. In the current hyper-competitive digital business era, these tools must work together as integrated and interoperable toolchains across which IT processes can be automated.



Industry-leading enterprises now pursue IT process automation and toolchain integration as force multipliers. Their goal is to free and extend existing IT skills and resources to a broader range of business and IT initiatives.