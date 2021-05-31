Modern industry and society exist at the intersection of dozens of complex systems. Think about how transportation infrastructure, commercial payment networks, energy grids, supply chains and social services keep life moving forward. Now also consider this fact: IBM has played a central role in the creation and maintenance of nearly all of them.



From the company’s beginnings, IBM built tools to solve problems, increase efficiency and offload cumbersome tasks. As its tools and technologies proved helpful in particular areas, their utility inevitably broadened, sometimes becoming full-scale platforms to support the rise of industries. Numerous examples prove the point.



One of the most striking shifts in IBM’s history occurred during the Great Depression with the introduction of the IBM 801 Bank Proof machine. A device for sorting and processing checks, it helped IBM form an enduring relationship with the finance industry and sparked innovations in banking and commerce for decades to come. The 801 showcased automation, which made way for the automated teller machine (ATM). IBM’s magnetic stripe technology then became the linchpin for a global ATM network and, subsequently, instantaneous debit and credit card transactions. Today, IBM remains heavily involved in global finance, including providing the supercomputers that instantly authenticate and verify transactions occurring around the globe.

A similar dynamic exists in retail. IBM created the now-ubiquitous universal product code (UPC) to streamline inventory management for grocery stores and packaged goods manufacturers and expedite the checkout process for customers. It accomplished that and more. The UPC laid the foundation for effective supply chain management and boosted the possibilities of commerce.



The company had an equally impressive impact on non-commercial systems. When the Great Depression destroyed the livelihoods of millions in the 1930s, the US Congress established the Social Security Administration to oversee the creation of a vast new economic safety net for retirees — one that would be funded by taxing the wages of 27 million people. The project’s scope was almost unimaginable. But when enlisted to help, IBM created a machine for the job: the IBM 077 Collator. Its success cemented a partnership that would transform the company, the nature of government operations and society at large. It opened a door for IBM to begin building innovative social systems in transportation, energy, voting, local governments and elsewhere.



In this section, you’ll find more stories about the wide-ranging impact IBM’s technologies and expertise have had over the years in building the complex systems that we all rely on every day.