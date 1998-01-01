The company asserted its leadership role within a decade of Watson’s Columbia address, publishing its corporate environmental policy in 1971, on the heels of the formation of the US Environmental Protection Agency and one year ahead of the United Nations Stockholm Conference on the Environment. “Line management in IBM must be continuously on guard against adversely affecting the environment,” Watson wrote in a simple, two-paragraph declaration that paid particular attention to IBM’s manufacturing business. “This effort must include constant attention not only to the waste incident to producing a product, but also to the consequences of the processes established during product development.”

Following that directive, IBM began laying the groundwork for how it could do better by the environment around the globe, integrating best practices and objectives in all facets of its business, from research and development to its real estate holdings and supply chain operations. Since then, it has focused on articulating its goals, holding itself accountable, and on meeting, exceeding or heralding government regulations. In 1974, IBM set out to eliminate PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) from its products and achieved that goal a year before the EPA banned PCB use.

In 1979, it demanded that underground storage tanks, used for production chemicals, have secondary containment mechanisms — six years before the EPA established its underground storage regulatory program.