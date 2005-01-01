It was a massive, decentralized and distributed computing project for mankind — a “supercomputer of the people,” as IBM called it. World Community Grid went online in 2004 with a mission to tackle society’s challenges by harnessing the world’s spare computing power. By pointing millions of cooperating machines toward Herculean research tasks, the company aimed to ease computational burdens in highly complex areas like genomics and immunology and improve the lives of people everywhere.

For IBM, World Community Grid bore all the hallmarks of the company’s social- and scientific-minded initiatives dating back to its work with Columbia University in the 1920s: collaboration with the world’s top scientists and academics; machines that were customized and turbocharged to tackle the scale of the ambitious projects of the day; and an audacious goal to help humanity with bold, world-changing research.

But this time the company was enlisting the help of swarms of computers. Anyone could donate spare computing power to World Community Grid by linking up with the initiative. United Devices, a grid solutions provider, aggregated the capacity. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility division, IBM donated hardware, software, technical services and hosting support. It was a first-of-its-kind philanthropic model using donated computer processing power from everyday people.

“World Community Grid demonstrates that government, business and society can be the direct beneficiary of innovation if we are willing to rethink the way innovation and science both develop and prosper," said Linda Sanford, IBM senior vice president and chairperson of the World Community Grid’s advisory board.