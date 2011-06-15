In December 1914, Thomas J. Watson Sr., gathered his top managers to issue an appeal: “We want you all to get together and everybody have their shoulder to the same wheel and push in the same direction.” His intent was to unite a disparate group after an uneasy merger of three companies. But the sentiment also reflects how IBM’s first CEO would shape the company’s culture over the ensuing decades. He used the same message to both empower his workforce in business and encourage them to contribute to the common good.

IBM’s robust tradition of volunteerism is one obvious manifestation of the edict. From the company’s early days, Watson Sr. made “duty to the community” an imperative, as he highlighted in January 1931 at the annual convention for the exclusive Hundred Percent Club, which he had created to reward IBMers who met 100% of their annual sales quota. “I want all of you to resolve to stand for something big and fine outside of your business life,” he urged. And IBM employees would often heed the call.

By the time Thomas J. Watson Jr. became CEO in 1956, countless IBM scientists, engineers and managers had donated significant time and expertise — frequently accompanying donations of IBM equipment — to the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the European Relief Fund and many other NGOs and universities around the world. This was by design. IBM’s philosophy toward corporate giving is anchored in the belief that offering technology and expertise will have a far greater impact than simply writing a check. The company built on this philosophy in the 1960s, when it set out to become a leader in the emergent corporate social responsibility (CSR) movement, and in the early 1970s, when IBM formally established its Community Service Program.

A sense of altruism certainly drives volunteerism among IBMers. But the company has also long considered volunteerism an investment that pays dividends in many forms: employee satisfaction and loyalty, growth in leadership skills, community health — and, of course, an improved corporate reputation to aid in recruitment efforts. As Watson Jr. explained in a 1958 meeting of the Public Relations Society of America, no amount of “super-salesmanship” can make a corporation look good in the public’s view — “the positive must be there in the first place.”