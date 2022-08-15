As an institution, IBM has made it a priority throughout its history to provide emergency support in response to natural disasters and humanitarian crises while also advancing the fundamental science behind understanding, preparing for and responding to such events. To this end, the company has harnessed its technology and talent to develop novel systems, solutions and alliances that can help predict events, save lives and accelerate recovery.

IBMers are particularly well-suited to aid in disaster scenarios. With hundreds of thousands of employees spread across 170 countries, there are invariably many IBMers nearby wherever disaster strikes. And a spirit of humanitarianism was ingrained in the corporate culture early on. In 1914, the first year Thomas J. Watson Sr. joined the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, the predecessor to IBM, the company donated funds to more than 20 charities. One of the first grants went to the American Red Cross to help relocate refugees from World War I. In 1929, Watson began imploring IBMers to “strive to be outstanding citizens of your community and of your country.”

IBMers have repeatedly and consistently responded to that charge by rushing to help those in need. Over several decades, IBM employees have continued the legacy of helping clients, fellow employees and community members during crises, whether it was during fires (Van Nuys, California, 1967), hurricanes (Corpus Christi, 1970), floods (Kansas City, 1977) or earthquakes (San Francisco, 1988).

In the 1990s, the company formally established global disaster relief efforts. In 1993, it started a global volunteer and service network now known as IBM Volunteers to help employees find volunteer opportunities, training and resources related to disaster preparedness and response. The combination of dedicated and compassionate employees, innovative thinking and an enduring sense of corporate responsibility has enabled IBM to have a dramatic impact around the world. The company’s disaster response program, initiated in 2001, has provided aid during more than 80 crises through employee giving, Call for Code and IBM Service Corps.