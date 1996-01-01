Linda Sanford joined IBM in 1975 and over the next four decades came to understand its inner workings to an extent few executives in the history of the company could match. With an appreciation for rigor, teamwork and “being yourself,” she worked in various departments and positions before eventually rising to senior vice president of Enterprise Transformation. In that role, she applied her command of operations research to reshaping critical IBM processes and helping the company evolve in a fast-growing marketplace.
Upon her retirement from the company in 2014, Sanford held the distinction of being one of IBM’s highest-ranking women employees. When she became a manager and then an executive, her roots as a hands-on problem-solver proved to be an ever more valuable asset.
As she once explained, “I love to roll up my sleeves and get my fingernails dirty and learn.”
Sanford was born in 1953 and raised on a farm on Long Island with her four younger sisters. They all routinely helped to harvest the family’s fruits and vegetables and sell them from a roadside stand. During these formative years, she watched as her grandparents decided when to plant — and how to protect — crops. The siblings were also continually devising creative ways to price and package produce so nothing would go to waste. “I think it generated a curiosity in myself and my sisters to find out how things work and what makes them work,” Sanford explained. (All five young women would go on to pursue careers in either mathematics or science.)
Sanford attended St. John’s University in Queens, New York, for her bachelor’s degree in mathematics, followed by a master’s degree in operations research from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. In 1975, directly out of college, Sanford moved to Lexington, Kentucky, to join IBM’s typewriter division. There she worked with a team analyzing how typists from a broad range of businesses were using IBM machines, applying early forms of simulation modeling in hope of improving typewriter design. Sanford then moved to Boulder, Colorado, to join the development side of IBM’s copier and printer team as an engineer, where one of her first responsibilities was to design a color inkjet printer.
After a decade in Boulder, Sanford moved back to New York and became the executive assistant to John Akers, then IBM chairman. Over the two years she held the position, Sanford learned from the company’s top executives and studied the inner workings of IBM’s operations on a global scale. This provided invaluable insight for Sanford, who would harness that experience to guide IBM through one of the company’s most decisive eras.
Throughout her career, Sanford leaned into new spaces and new challenges. Her next challenge would be as director of IBM Networking Systems, reorganizing the company’s mainframe division.
The 1990s proved to be a pivotal time in IBM’s trajectory as a leader in the computing and PC space.
The company reported a $5 billion annual loss and by the next year, a new chairperson was at the helm, with a mandate to turn the company in a new direction. For Sanford and her team, this meant reinventing IBM’s System/390 as an open, enterprise-level server — one of the most comprehensive productive transformations the computer industry had ever seen.
Sanford characterized this era of her career — and of IBM’s own history — as “a very exciting time, a very tough time,” in which the company began thinking about technology development and commercialization through a more customer-focused lens. “It involved all aspects of technology,” Sanford would later reflect. “The market image of a mainframe, the cultural aspects, the business implications. And so it was a major transition, a major transformation.”
Sanford took charge of sales for IBM’s largest enterprise customers, as head of the 17,000 employees forming IBM’s Global Industries division. In doing so, she became the first woman to hold the position.
Sanford was named vice president and group executive for IBM’s Storage Systems group, where she focused on helping the company re-enter the storage marketplace — guiding the company from fifth place in storage market share to second in just two years.
Sanford brought together her expertise in operations research — and her time in both development and sales — to take on the role of senior vice president of Enterprise Transformation. She would be tasked with optimizing IBM’s core business processes, including creating an IT infrastructure to support those processes and a culture that would continue to foster innovation. “When it comes to business transformation, Linda has surely ‘walked the talk’,” noted IBM visionary Irving Wladawsky-Berger in his review of Sanford’s book Let Go to Grow, which she co-wrote in 2005 to help other executives navigating new pressures of the internet, globalization and deregulation.
Throughout her career, Sanford was hailed as a pioneer of diversity — especially in regard to gender equity. In 1996, she was inducted into the Women in Technology International (WITI) Hall of Fame, and in 1997, she was elected a member of the National Academy of Engineering for her work in computer product development. And from 1999 through 2001, she was listed by Fortune as one of the most powerful women in American business.
Also in 1999, Sanford became executive sponsor of the steering committee for WITI, with the goal to enhance careers for women in tech by motivating and educating girls from a young age. “In the last five years, we’ve come to have an awareness of diversity as a business issue,” Sanford said at the time. “Diversity has changed the company. It makes good sense and good business. In a creative technology environment, where innovation is key to business success, diversity of thought is critical to getting the best ideas.”
Sanford retired from IBM in 2014, after 39 years at the company. As of 2022, she sat on multiple boards, including for Pitney Bowes and Interpublic.
