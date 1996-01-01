Sanford was born in 1953 and raised on a farm on Long Island with her four younger sisters. They all routinely helped to harvest the family’s fruits and vegetables and sell them from a roadside stand. During these formative years, she watched as her grandparents decided when to plant — and how to protect — crops. The siblings were also continually devising creative ways to price and package produce so nothing would go to waste. “I think it generated a curiosity in myself and my sisters to find out how things work and what makes them work,” Sanford explained. (All five young women would go on to pursue careers in either mathematics or science.)

Sanford attended St. John’s University in Queens, New York, for her bachelor’s degree in mathematics, followed by a master’s degree in operations research from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. In 1975, directly out of college, Sanford moved to Lexington, Kentucky, to join IBM’s typewriter division. There she worked with a team analyzing how typists from a broad range of businesses were using IBM machines, applying early forms of simulation modeling in hope of improving typewriter design. Sanford then moved to Boulder, Colorado, to join the development side of IBM’s copier and printer team as an engineer, where one of her first responsibilities was to design a color inkjet printer.

After a decade in Boulder, Sanford moved back to New York and became the executive assistant to John Akers, then IBM chairman. Over the two years she held the position, Sanford learned from the company’s top executives and studied the inner workings of IBM’s operations on a global scale. This provided invaluable insight for Sanford, who would harness that experience to guide IBM through one of the company’s most decisive eras.