1. Procure 75 percent of the electricity IBM consumes worldwide from renewable sources by 2025, and 90 percent by 2030.

We include renewable electricity (a) in the grid mix IBM receives from utilities, (b) for which IBM contracts over and above what’s contained in the grid mix, and (c) generated on site.

We challenge ourselves by not counting the purchase of unbundled Renewable Energy Certificates to comprise any percent renewable if IBM cannot credibly consume the electricity those certificates represent.



This is IBM's third successive renewable electricity goal. The prior goal was 55 percent by 2025.

2. Reduce IBM’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 65 percent by 2025 against base year 2010, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures.

This covers our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as Scope 3 emissions associated with IBM’s electricity consumption at co-location data centers.

This achieves a rate of reduction that equals or exceeds what scientific recommendations from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicate is necessary to limit Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

We challenge ourselves by not including the purchase of nature-based carbon offsets to comprise any emissions reduction.



This is IBM’s fifth successive emissions goal. The prior goal was 40 percent reduction of CO₂ emissions by 2025 against base year 2005. In addition to increasing our numerical target, this updated goal expands from CO₂ emissions to all GHG emissions and moves the base year for comparison from 2005 to 2010. Both of these latter adjustments increase IBM’s ambition.

3. Reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 using feasible technologies to remove emissions in an amount which equals or exceeds IBM’s residual emissions. Aim for residual emissions of 350,000 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent or less by 2030, with 90 percent of IBM’s electricity coming from renewable sources.

This covers our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, as well as Scope 3 emissions associated with IBM’s electricity consumption at co-location data centers.

We challenge ourselves by setting a numerical target for residual emissions.

We anticipate new carbon removal solutions such as direct air capture, and support their development with research to accelerate the discovery of enabling materials.



This new goal is responsive to the global ambition of the UN IPCC.

4. Implement a minimum of 3,000 energy conservation projects to avoid the consumption of 275,000 megawatt- hours (MWh) of energy from 2021 to 2025.

This new goal builds upon IBM’s decades of rigorous energy conservation. From 1990 through 2020, IBM conserved 9.8 million MWh of energy, avoided 4.6 million metric tons of CO₂ emissions, and saved USD 661 million. The energy with least environmental impact is the energy IBM does not need to consume.



5. Improve average data center cooling efficiency 20 percent by 2025 against base year 2019.

This new goal expands upon IBM’s continual innovation for energy-efficient data centers, originating with IBM Research’s Measurement and Management Technology invented in 2007.



6. For server products with a valid upgrade path, reduce power consumption per unit of delivered work versus the previous generation.

This goal continues IBM’s design for the environment practice across several decades.



7. Establish, by year-end 2021, individual baselines for fleet carbon intensity with each key carrier and shipment supplier involved with IBM’s product distribution globally. Starting in 2022, convene with each supplier to set a fleet carbon intensity reduction target covering the services they provide to IBM.

This new goal engages suppliers involved with the distribution of our products.