When IBM tacks a new strategic course, the company tends to think big — and its environmental push is no exception. Nunes described a world in which clean water and energy would be available to all by 2050, made possible by advances in technology and science. Big Green Innovations initially focused on forecasting water usage for municipalities and industrial companies, but its mandate transcended water. “Opportunities and challenges related to climate change, environmental sustainability and social responsibility are increasingly prominent, and both business and society as a whole must mobilize to address them,” Nunes said at the time.

At an IBM-University of Southern California joint event in 2008, she spoke of a future when solar cells would generate the planet’s energy, algae would become fuel, and microorganisms would make polluted water drinkable.

Working with business units around the world, Big Green Innovations would press the case for these kinds of technology-enabled sustainability projects, always with an eye toward commercial viability. The company’s utilities business, for one, launched an intelligent network solution to improve the efficiency of energy grids. The city of Stockholm also enlisted IBM’s services to introduce congestion pricing as a means of alleviating traffic in the city’s crowded downtown. Highlighting the Stockholm project in a 2007 New York Times article, columnist Thomas Friedman echoed the strategic rationale for Big Green Innovations. “You can’t make a greener product … without making it smarter — smarter materials, smarter software or smarter design.”

The initiative also notched a number of successes in Nunes’s vocational sweet spot, water management. Among them was SmartBay, a collaboration with the Marine Institute Ireland to build a real-time information system to monitor conditions in Galway Bay. Later, Ireland’s Environmental Protection Agency would team up with IBM for smarter water management across more than 130 of its beaches and lakes. The technology would help with decisions about everything from water quality to where to take vacations, Nunes said.