IBM’s role in space exploration has been well-documented over the years. The company played a formative role in the success of NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle missions. But it has likewise contributed to important exploration efforts here on Earth — especially when it comes to understanding the mysteries of our oceans.

It has often been said that we know more about the surface of the moon and Mars than we do about the sea floor. More than 70% of our planet is covered by water, but up to 80% of it remains unexplored. Changing this dynamic — by hastening the efforts to chart the ocean’s conditions and life-forms — could very well change the world. The role that our oceans play in affecting weather patterns and extreme events becomes more apparent. The deepest reaches harbor extraordinary life forms that have the potential to shed light on how to survive in extreme conditions and reveal secrets to fighting disease.

IBM has been providing expertise and equipment to further such causes for decades. It has worked in conjunction with some of the world’s most accomplished explorers, contributed equipment and software to analyze harsh environments, and even embarked on an ambitious project to automate ocean research via a custom-built, self-driving seafaring vessel.