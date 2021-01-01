It wasn’t until the 1982 book, The Fractal Geometry of Nature, in which Mandelbrot highlighted the many occurrences of fractal objects in nature, that his insights would receive widespread attention. For example, each split in a tree – from trunk to limb to branch to twig – is remarkably similar, yet with subtle differences that provide increasing detail and insight into the inner workings of the entire tree. His fractals explorations touched off a revolution in numerous areas of science, industry and art. For instance, the outlines of clouds and coastlines, once considered unmeasurable, could now be approached in a rigorously quantitative fashion. The geometry of fractals has also helped explain how galaxies cluster, how mammalian brains fold as they grow, and how landscapes fragment in an earthquake zone.

Fractal geometry is also used to model the human lung, blood vessels, neurological systems, and many other physiological processes. The human heart was always thought to beat in a regular, linear fashion, but studies have shown that its true rhythm fluctuates in a distinctively fractal pattern. Blood is also distributed throughout the body in a fractal manner, and researchers have created models of blood flows for early detection of cancerous cells. Graphic designers and filmmakers took advantage of Mandelbrot’s creation to model lifelike “fractal worlds,” prominent in films such as Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Return of the Jedi.

Fractals also play a role in climate science. Researchers have shown that the distribution of large branches to smaller branches in a single tree exactly replicates the distribution of large trees to smaller trees in an entire forest. This information is used to measure how much carbon dioxide a single forest is capable of processing, with the goal of applying the findings to every forest on Earth, quantifying how much carbon dioxide the entire world can safely absorb.