Mandelbrot was a restless inquisitor who often strayed from his chosen field of mathematics to investigate how fractals applied to physics, biology, medicine, economics, fluid dynamics and computer graphics. Over the course of his career he developed a reputation as a maverick outsider with a relentless curiosity and a knack for noticing hidden patterns. “He knew everybody, with interests going off in every possible direction,” said David Mumford, a professor emeritus of applied mathematics at Brown University. “Every time he gave a talk, it was about something different.”

During his 35-year career at IBM, Mandelbrot was afforded the freedom to foster his unconventional insights as well as given access to the most advanced information technology. The combination provided the necessary tools to develop an entirely new branch of geometry, which traces back to a question he encountered as a young researcher: How long is the coast of Britain? The answer, he was surprised to discover, depends on how closely one looks.



On a map, the contours of Britain may appear relatively smooth, but zooming in will reveal jagged edges that add up to a longer coast. Zooming in further reveals even more coastline, all the way down to atomic scale. The length of the coastline, in a sense, is infinite.