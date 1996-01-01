On September 28, 1989, Donald Eigler, a physicist at IBM’s Almaden Research Center, scrawled two words in outsized letters across his notebook: “DID IT!” Typically, the more excited Eigler became about an experiment, the bigger the text. A few days later, he made another expansive entry: “DID IT AGAIN!”

The “it” in question was the world’s first replicable technique for manipulating individual atoms across a surface with control. Several years prior, Gerd Binnig and Heinrich Rohrer had developed a seminal tool at the IBM Zurich Research Laboratory known as the scanning tunneling microscope (STM). It enabled scientists to observe materials at the atomic level, for the first time. Using a specialized version of the STM, enclosed in an ultrahigh vacuum chamber cooled to -453 degrees Fahrenheit, Eigler found that he could control an individual atom’s placement by bringing the tip of the microscope very close to, but not quite touching, atoms of the element xenon. Over the course of 22 hours, Eigler and his colleague Erhard Schweizer painstakingly applied this technique to move the xenon atoms into an arrangement, spelling out the letters “I B M.” And with that, the field of nanotechnology, which involves the study of matter on the smallest possible scale, was born.

In the decades since, nanotechnology has irrevocably changed the way we understand the world around us — and by extension, the way we understand the technology and materials we build. After foundational research like Eigler’s helped to establish the basic physics of the field, nanotechnology began to play an increasingly important role in the design of smaller, smarter and more energy-efficient transistors — as well as new materials with applications ranging from early cancer detection to alternative energy sources. And from the STM to today, IBM has stood at the vanguard of this exciting and fast-developing field.