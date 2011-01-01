On March 16, 1981, the STM produced its first visual reports of the nanoscale. “I couldn’t stop looking at the images,” said Binnig in his Nobel lecture. “It was entering a new world.”



While the STM was a career high point, Binnig’s scientific contributions were far from over. Between 1985 and 1986, he was assigned to the IBM Almaden Research Center, in San Jose, California. In 1985, Binnig and Gerber and others at Stanford University invented the atomic force microscope (AFM), which enabled the imaging of non-conductive matter (such as living cells) to molecular resolution.



In 1987, while he was a visiting professor at Stanford University, Binnig became an IBM Fellow. Two years later he published the book Aus dem Nichts (Out of Nothing), which posited that creativity grows from disorder. Binnig was always looking for the next great challenge, and in 1994 he founded Definiens, which produces scientific tools for image analysis.



In 2011, IBM and the Swiss university ETH opened a research lab on IBM’s campus in Rüschlikon, Switzerland. The Binnig and Rohrer Nanotechnology Center is dedicated to advancing nanoscience. In 2016, Binnig and Gerber, along with Calvin Quate, won the Kavli Prize in Nanoscience for the invention of the AFM and became Fellows of the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters.



Reflecting on a life filled with meeting challenges and creating world-shaping inventions, Binnig said that there is one common thread to success: “Not giving up. That’s the only way.”