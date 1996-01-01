The path to a Nobel Prize in Physics for Heinrich Rohrer began, quite unassumingly, on a house-hunting expedition. As a researcher at IBM’s Zurich Research Laboratory, he hired a young scientist from Germany named Gerd Binnig, who shared Rohrer’s fascination with atomic surfaces.

While looking for future residences, the duo exchanged frustrations over the fact that no scientific instrument existed to meaningfully explore the surface of an object at the atomic level. They decided to build their own. The scanning tunneling microscope (STM) would open an entire world to scientific study for the first time, hasten progress in the semiconductor industry and give rise to the field of nanotechnology.

Rohrer was born in Buchs, Switzerland, in 1933, half an hour after his twin sister. His family moved to Zurich in 1949, and a few years later Rohrer attended the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH). He received a bachelor of science degree in 1955 and a doctorate in experimental physics five years later — despite an interruption to serve in the Swiss Mountain Infantry.



Rohrer wrote his PhD thesis on superconductivity. The mechanical transducers used in some experiments were so sensitive, he later recalled, that he had to perform his tests after the busy town was asleep, often past midnight, to avoid vibration. This experience would prove critical to the development of the STM years later.