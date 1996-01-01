Anyone who has used GPS, Wi-Fi or a smartphone recently — which is to say, nearly everyone — owes a debt of gratitude to Bernard Meyerson’s intellect, instincts, tenacity and ... a momentary bout of clumsiness.



In 1979, Meyerson was a doctoral student at the City College of New York. While in the lab pursuing semiconductor research, he inadvertently dropped a piece of silicon, which he had just cleaned in hydrofluoric acid, on the floor. When rinsing the silicon under a faucet, he noticed that it repelled water. It was an odd sight, considering that silicon typically formed a water-absorbing layer when exposed to air. Meyerson was curious, but also on deadline, so he filed the event away in his brain for future exploration.

The subsequent year, he joined IBM Research and became fixated on an idea to mix silicon with germanium, thinking a SiGe (pronounced “sig-ee”) alloy could serve as a base for more efficient and powerful chips than silicon alone. It could also be produced on IBM’s existing fabrication lines at a fraction of the cost of gallium arsenide, which was commonly used in chips in high-frequency applications like consumer electronics. It was a prescient notion, one that would eventually expose an enormous opportunity and reveal avenues for growth.



But getting there would require the insight and persistence to tackle a nagging chemistry problem.