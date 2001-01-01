In 1996, Vijay Lund was working on mainframes when he was tasked with finding a way for IBM to regain its lead in Unix servers. Lund deduced that the only route to dominance would be overhauling the underlying computer architecture with a far more powerful microprocessor and vastly improved design. In a meeting with IBM Senior Vice President Nick Donofrio, Lund recommended that IBM build its own microprocessor to lock in the new system’s advantages.

“I was thinking about the long term,” recalled Lund. “If we did it ourselves, I knew we would get it right, and our solution would be a starting point for a series of competitive systems — not just a one-time step forward.”

Lund assembled an A-team of developers from IBM locations in the US, Canada and Germany. The company also established an alliance with Hitachi, which would build part of the processor’s on-chip memory, called a Level 3 cache. In 1996, complex developments of this magnitude usually fell apart unless the key people worked under the same roof. To beat those odds, the team perfected early versions of distance collaboration tools, such as remote desktop sharing. Such technology is commonplace today, but it was a novel approach for the 1990s. Lund also paired risk-takers with seasoned realists to guard against erring on the side of an especially radical or conservative approach.

The creative friction paid off. After nearly five years of intense effort, the team decided to combine two processors on a single chip — something that had never been done before. Power4’s industry-first “server on a chip” was manufactured with a proprietary process that enabled the chip to process data much faster.

Traditionally, designers improved chip speed by packing ever more circuits together on a piece of silicon. However, when in close-enough proximity, circuits generate interference that hampers operations. IBM developed a recipe for building chips with a low-interference material that forms a better seal around the chip’s wiring. This greatly reduced the interference that would normally have occurred with two processors so close together on a single chip.

This breakthrough design in architecture and materials engineering enabled the two processors to work together at a very high bandwidth with large on-chip memories and high-speed input/output channels. Four of these new microprocessors working together as a powerful 8-way module established an industry standard and produced a then-record clock speed of 1.3 gigahertz.

As IBM’s J. M. Tendler and four co-authors wrote in the IBM Journal of Research & Development, “In the ongoing debate between the ‘speed demons’ (high clock rate) and the ‘brainiacs’ (more complex design but a higher instructions-per-cycle rate), IBM Unix-based systems have traditionally been in the brainiac camp. With the Power4, IBM opted to also embrace the speed-demon approach.”