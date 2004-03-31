Bernard Meyerson has a deep appreciation for IBM’s free-thinking culture. Some of his biggest achievements, after all, emerged from disagreements. A believer that “data wins,” Meyerson’s insistent, evidence-first approach served him well throughout a career as a troubleshooter, inventor and business builder who made important contributions to semiconductors, safety and the wireless world.

The son of a teacher and a firefighter, Meyerson grew up in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood before moving with his family to city housing built for teachers and firefighters in the Bronx. He was enthusiastic about math and science from a young age and immersed himself in school projects, occasionally to his neighbors’ chagrin. Once, while running tests on a homemade radio transmitter for the science fair, he mistakenly jammed TV signals to surrounding apartments — on Super Bowl Sunday. “I did learn a few lessons from that,” Meyerson said of the experience, “one of which is to pay attention to unintended consequences.”

He tested into the Bronx High School of Science, a top public school that counts eight Nobel laureates in physics and chemistry among its alumni. He described the amount of homework as “brutal,” yet he enjoyed his physics classes. After high school, he attended the City College of New York but dropped out after a year because he considered his engineering classes too rote and the career options in physics to be limited.