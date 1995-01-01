Considering how much of modern life revolves around high-speed global connectivity — from remote work and online shopping to social media and endless sources of entertainment — it’s almost difficult to imagine that a high-functioning society could have ever existed without it. But the internet had to be invented, and as has so often been the case with foundational technologies, IBM played a significant role in both its development and proliferation.

Its creation stems in part from the desire of scientists to collaborate. Prior to the early 1980s, this typically meant traveling, often around the globe, to compare research and share computing resources. Around that time, an early regional telecommunications network, spearheaded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency and funded by the Pentagon, splintered into separate military and civilian networks, known respectively as MILNET and ARPANET. ARPANET was complicated, slow and accessible only by highly trained operators at academic institutions. It was based on a now-defunct communications protocol and had little ability to connect to other networks. Even so, by linking several national laboratories and supercomputing centers, it streamlined scientific collaboration and hinted at the transformative potential of a global network.

Not long after, in 1985, the National Science Foundation (NSF) launched an initiative to build a more powerful, flexible and inclusive backbone to link supercomputer centers and regional academic networks based on the novel Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP). A year later, the agency unveiled NSFNET. It was slow (supporting transmission speeds of 56 kilobits per second) and continuously overloaded, but it exhibited obvious potential and so the agency solicited proposals to build and maintain a higher-speed version. In late 1987, the job went to a team comprising IBM, the telecom company MCI, and Merit, a not-for-profit networking organization with members from Michigan universities.

Their efforts would give rise to the internet — and forever change life on our planet.