In 1922, Thomas J. Watson Sr. had a notion that would lead to a lasting impact on computing. As president of the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, which would soon be renamed IBM, Watson perceived a large untapped market for the company’s tabulating machines. He knew that many businesses could benefit from using a tabulator to speed operations like billing and payroll yet realized they were too small to afford their own machine. Additionally, many companies that already owned one could certainly benefit from additional capacity — but they were reluctant to buy more machines just to satisfy peak demand.

Watson’s idea was to create a division that would enable such customers to “share” processing time. Users would send data on punched cards to the Service Bureau, which would run the cards through a tabulating machine, produce a report, and deliver the results back to the customer — all for a modest fee.

The process would evolve into a fundamental principle of advanced computing. Time-sharing, as it’s known, is a design technique that enables multiple users to operate a computer system concurrently without interfering with each other. Even though the central computer is accessed by multiple users, every user has the sense they are alone on the system.

Time-sharing not only made computing faster and cheaper but also greatly expanded the market for years to come.