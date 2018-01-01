They were hardly the first scientists to explore superconductivity. In 1911, Dutch scientist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovered that at low temperatures, electrons could induce vibrations that would draw them together, creating couples known as Cooper pairs, which swarm in ways that allow them to pass through metals without resistance. As temperatures rise, however, particle movements interfere with the electron flow. Onnes revealed that zero electrical resistance could be achieved when using certain alloys and chemical compounds that were cooled close to absolute zero — in his case, 4.19 Kelvin for liquid mercury. (Absolute zero is 0 Kelvin (K), -273 degrees Celsius (C), or -459 degrees Fahrenheit (F).) In subsequent decades, superconductivity was found in lead at 7 K, in niobium at 10 K, and in niobium nitride at 16 K.

Scientists doggedly scouted for materials that would confer superconductivity at more practical temperatures. But progress was slow. New discoveries typically improved temperature thresholds by only fractions of degrees. In the early 1970s, progress stalled out at 23 Kelvin. John Armstrong, IBM vice president and director of Research, said the field was “believed to be mature, understood and dormant.”

But in the 1980s, Bednorz, a former IBM intern, returned to the company to work with his mentor, IBM Fellow Müller, and things began to change. They noticed that perovskites, a class of oxides, offered promise. They added barium to crystals of lanthanum-copper-oxide to produce a chemically stable ceramic that demonstrated superconductivity at 35 K. Deemed the first successful high-temperature superconductor, or HTS, it represented an important achievement because 35 K required far less cooling with liquid helium (4.2 K), a very limited resource. It also represented a leap toward 77 K, the point at which superconductors can be cooled with liquid nitrogen, which can be condensed from air using common refrigeration techniques.

In January 1986, Müller and Bednorz revealed their discovery to the scientific community, unleashing a flurry of activity among physicists who imagined exciting new applications in electrotechnology and microelectronics. Within a year, several groups had prepared their own versions of the IBM compound and reported similar results. By March 1987, thousands of scientists and engineers were researching other versions of the new class of oxide superconductors. “This discovery is quite recent, less than two years old,” said Gösta Ekspong of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in late 1987, “but it has already stimulated research and development throughout the world to an unprecedented extent.”

Müller and Bednorz were honored that year with the Nobel Prize. It was the shortest elapsed time ever between a discovery and the award for any scientific Nobel. That same year, the company named Bednorz an IBM Fellow.