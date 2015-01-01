Müller was born in Basel, Switzerland, in 1927 and moved with his family to Austria, where his father studied music. He subsequently repatriated with his mother to Switzerland and eventually relocated to his grandparents’ house in Lugano, Italy, where he became fluent in Italian. His mother died when he was 11, and — as he told an interviewer from the Max Planck Institute in 2015 — “responsibility for me and my future life passed to my father.”

Under his father’s guidance, Müller later enrolled in the Evangelical College in Schiers, Switzerland, and earned his doctorate in physics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. He married and had two children. “My wife and the children with their families played and still play an essential role in my life,” he said. “They accompanied me during all periods of my career and are an anchor for my philosophy of life and science.”

In 1958, he joined the Battelle Institute in Geneva as manager of the magnetic resonance group and soon became a lecturer at the University of Zurich. Simultaneously, he worked at the IBM Research laboratory in Zurich, where he remained until his retirement. Müller became a full professor in 1970 and two years later became manager of the IBM lab’s physics department. He wrote more than 200 technical publications while holding membership in the Executive Committee of the Groupement Ampère and the Ferroelectricity Group of the European Physical Society, along with many other prestigious associations.

In 1982, Müller was named an IBM Fellow, the company’s highest technical recognition, and set about deepening his specialty in oxide ceramics, a class of inorganic metallic compounds. Knowing that supercooling was expensive with established materials, he began searching for substances that would become superconductive at temperatures higher than those in use at that time. In 1983, he made the pivotal decision to recruit Georg Bednorz, who had joined IBM Research the previous year, to help systematically test various oxides.