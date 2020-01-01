Bednorz was born in Neuenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, in 1950, the youngest of four children. He was raised by Anton Bednorz, an elementary school teacher, and Elisabeth, a piano teacher, both of whom had fled Central Europe during World War II. Bednorz recollected on his upbringing in his autobiography, which was published in the Nobel Lectures: “My parents, originating in Silesia, had lost sight of each other during the turbulences of World War II, when my sister and two brothers had to leave home and were moved westwards. I was a latecomer, completing our family after its joyous reunion in 1949.”

Bednorz’s parents nudged their son to pursue classical music, but he harbored a greater passion for motorcycle and automobile mechanics. In high school, he developed an interest in natural sciences, primarily chemistry, but his mentors also encouraged him to appreciate the humanities. “At school,” he noted, “it was our teacher of arts who cultivated that practical sense and helped to develop creativity and team spirit within the class community, inspiring us to theater and artistic performance even outside school hours.”

Bednorz enrolled at the University of Münster in 1968 to study chemistry but shifted to crystallography, a subfield of mineralogy that blends chemistry and physics. His teachers arranged his summer internship at IBM in 1972, which led to subsequent periods with the company during graduate studies. “I soon was impressed by the freedom even I as a student was given to work on my own, learning from mistakes and thus losing the fear of approaching new problems in my own way,” he wrote. His future wife, Mechthild Wennemer, joined him in a move to Zurich, where they both pursued their doctorates. “Since then,” he said, “she has acted as a stabilizing element in my life and is the best adviser for all decisions I make, sharing the ups and downs in an unselfish way.”

Bednorz earned his doctorate in 1982 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, under the tutelage of Müller and Professor Heini Gränicher. The same year, Müller, then director of the lab’s physics division, brought him on staff at the IBM Zurich Research Laboratory.