There was a time not long ago when the utility of computers was thought to be confined to accounting. Data processing machines were designed and built to calculate numbers. That began to change in 1949 when a determined Jesuit priest, Father Roberto Busa, approached IBM Chairman and CEO Thomas J. Watson Sr. with a hugely ambitious idea.

A professor at the Jesuit College of the Aloisianum in Gallarate, Italy, Busa had been attempting to compile an analytical index, or concordance, of Catholicism’s greatest theologian and one of history’s most prolific writers, St. Thomas Aquinas. But extracting, defining, organizing and understanding the shades of meaning in some 13 million words from the oeuvre of a 13th-century philosopher was proving impossible to do manually. So Busa conducted a tour of American universities in search of help. He gained an audience with Watson, who was on the board of trustees at Columbia University and was actively searching for ways to expand the utility of IBM’s machines in humanities research. Watson was immediately taken by Busa’s quest. “Even if you had time to waste for the rest of your life, you couldn’t do a job like that,” Watson said. “You seem to be more go-ahead and American than we are!”

Watson assigned Paul Tasman, an IBM engineer, as the point person. The unlikely duo gathered a small team and eight IBM 705 tabulators. They developed a methodology to input text, broken down into phrases, on punched cards. Eventually each word had its own card, and these were then fed to the machines to compile and sort the data. In five years, the system produced a full concordance — a feat that, according to one estimate, would have otherwise required 50 scholars as long as four decades to produce.

As a reward for their toil, the team embarked on an even more ambitious project to index the Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of 183 works thought to contain the oldest writings of the Old Testament. Busa and Tasman imagined the project might kick off a wave of linguistics research that could open the utility of computing more broadly. It accomplished far more. The Dead Sea Scrolls project can be considered one of the first digital humanities projects. It also, in many ways, serves as the foundation of the modern field of natural language processing, which underpins many of today’s modern conveniences, from internet search engines and smart speakers to means of instantaneous translation and automated customer service systems.