Genetics researchers have fruit flies. Oncologists have white mice. For pioneering computer scientists studying artificial intelligence, it was games: rules-based systems that had defined criteria for success and failure, that demanded both nuance and complex decision-making. During the second half of the 20th century, researchers at IBM used games to train some of the earliest neural networks, developing technologies that would become the basis for 21st century AI.

Two particularly influential programs, Samuel Checkers and TD-Gammon, used checkers and backgammon to study strategy and improve their play through trial and error, much the same way human minds learn. Eventually, IBM researchers developed neural networks sophisticated enough to compete with human experts — spectacularly so in the case of Deep Blue, a chess program that became the first machine to beat a world champion, Garry Kasparov, in 1997.

In the process, these early programs taught researchers about both machine learning and the workings of organic brains. And while the leaders of the TD-Gammon and Deep Blue teams were adamant that their programs did not “think” in the human sense, they appreciated the potential of games to open up new frontiers in artificial intelligence. “Games are a nice, convenient test domain. They present us with closed or trivial problems,” said Gerald Tesauro, a researcher at IBM Hawthorne who led the TD-Gammon team.

During the 1990s, those trivial problems led to big breakthroughs.