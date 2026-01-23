استخدم LM Studio لإنشاء استدعاء تلقائي للأدوات باستخدام Granite

ليس كثيرًا، ولكنه كافٍ للنموذج للعب مباراة شطرنج كاملة من دون هلوسة، والتفكير بذكاء لاتخاذ قراراته.

import chess import chess.polyglot from IPython.display import display, SVG, clear_output import random import os, requests, shutil, pathlib board = chess.Board() ai_pos = 0 # Download book moves RAW_URL = ("https://raw.githubusercontent.com/" "niklasf/python-chess/master/data/polyglot/performance.bin") DEST_FILE = "performance.bin" if not os.path.exists(DEST_FILE): print("Downloading performance.bin …") try: with requests.get(RAW_URL, stream=True, timeout=15) as r: r.raise_for_status() with open(DEST_FILE, "wb") as out: shutil.copyfileobj(r.raw, out, 1 << 16) # 64 KB chunks except requests.exceptions.RequestException as e: raise RuntimeError(f"Download failed: {e}") def legal_moves() -> list[str]: """ Returns a list of legal moves in standard algebraic notation. """ return [board.san(move) for move in board.legal_moves] def possible_captures() -> list[dict]: """ Returns all legal captures with metadata: - san: SAN notation of the capture move. - captured_piece: The piece type being captured ('P','N','B','R','Q','K'). - is_hanging: True if the captured piece was undefended before the capture. """ result = [] for move in board.generate_legal_captures(): piece = board.piece_at(move.to_square) piece_type = piece.symbol().upper() if piece else "?" # Check defenders of the target square defenders = board.attackers(not board.turn, move.to_square) is_hanging = len(defenders) == 0 # no defenders => hanging result.append({ "san": board.san(move), "captured_piece": piece_type, "is_hanging": is_hanging }) return result def possible_checks() -> list[dict]: """ Returns all legal checking moves with metadata: - san: SAN notation of the checking move. - can_be_captured: True if after the move, the checking piece can be captured. - can_be_blocked: True if the check can be legally blocked. - can_escape_by_moving_king: True if the king can move out of check. """ result = [] for move in board.legal_moves: if not board.gives_check(move): continue temp = board.copy() temp.push(move) can_capture = any( temp.is_capture(reply) and reply.to_square == move.to_square for reply in temp.legal_moves ) # King escapes by moving king_sq = temp.king(not board.turn) can_escape = any( reply.from_square == king_sq for reply in temp.legal_moves ) # Blocking: legal non-capture, non-king move that resolves check can_block = any( not temp.is_capture(reply) and reply.from_square != king_sq and not temp.gives_check(reply) for reply in temp.legal_moves ) result.append({ "san": board.san(move), "can_be_captured": can_capture, "can_be_blocked": can_block, "can_escape_by_moving_king": can_escape }) return result def get_move_history() -> list[str]: """ Returns a list of moves made in the game so far in standard algebraic notation. """ return [board.san(move) for move in board.move_stack] def get_book_moves() -> list[str]: """ Returns a list of book moves in standard algebraic notation from performance.bin for the current board position. If no book moves exist, returns an empty list. """ moves = [] with chess.polyglot.open_reader("performance.bin") as reader: for entry in reader.find_all(board): san_move = board.san(entry.move) moves.append(san_move) return moves def is_ai_turn() -> bool: return bool(board.turn) == (ai_pos == 0) def make_ai_move(move: str) -> None: """ Given a string representing a valid move in chess notation, pushes move onto chess board. If non-valid move, raises a ValueError with message "Illegal move. If called when it is not the AI's turn, raises a ValueError with message "Not AI's turn." THIS FUNCTION DIRECTLY ENABLES THE AI TO MAKE A MOVE ON THE CHESS BOARD. """ if is_ai_turn(): try: board.push_san(move) except ValueError as e: raise ValueError(e) else: raise ValueError("Not AI's turn.") def make_user_move(move: str) -> None: """ Given a string representing a valid move in chess notation, pushes move onto chess board. If non-valid move, raises a ValueError with message "Illegal move. If called when it is not the player's turn, raises a ValueError with message "Not player's turn." If valid-move, updates the board and displays the current state of the board. """ if not is_ai_turn(): try: board.push_san(move) except ValueError as e: raise ValueError(e) else: raise ValueError("Not player's turn.") def print_fragment(fragment, round_index=0): print(fragment.content, end="", flush=True)

بعد ذلك، سنُعد مباراة الشطرنج مع وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي. باستخدام استدعاء lms.Chat() ، سنقدم تعليمات إلى وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بنا في لعبة الشطرنج عندما يلعب الوكيل باللون الأبيض أو الأسود.

chat_white = lms.Chat("""You are a chess AI, playing for white. Your task is to make the best move in the current position, using the provided tools. You should use your overall chess knowledge, including openings, tactics, and strategies, as your primary method to determine good moves. Use the provided tools as an assistant to improve your understanding of the board state and to make your moves. Always use the book moves if they are available. Be prudicious with your checks and captures. Understand whether the capturable piece is hanging, and its value in comparison to the piece you are using to capture. Consider the different ways the opponent can defend a check, to pick the best option.""") chat_black = lms.Chat("""You are a chess AI, playing for black. Your task is to make the best move in the current position, using the provided tools. You should use your overall chess knowledge, including openings, tactics, and strategies, as your primary method to determine good moves. Use the provided tools as an assistant to improve your understanding of the board state and to make your moves. Always use the book moves if they are available. Be prudicious with your checks and captures. Understand whether the capturable piece is hanging, and its value in comparison to the piece you are using to capture. Consider the different ways the opponent can defend a check, to pick the best option.""")