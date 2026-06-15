What is software development lifecycle (SDLC) automation?

Security automation is a foundational component of DevSecOps (development, security and operations) practices, which integrate security controls directly into software delivery workflows. DevSecOps can help protect against cyberattacks through quicker response times and reduced manual errors.

Automated vulnerability scanning proactively conducts systematic checks across an IT system, such as an application, for known vulnerabilities. While it can’t identify previously unknown vulnerabilities—such as those tagged by zero-day exploits —automated scanning can still help detect and address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs).

Automated secrets management stores, rotates, distributes and revokes sensitive credentials such as API keys without the risk of hardcoded credentials or downtime. Automated dependency mapping analyzes the relationships between system components to maintain security and compliance. Automated policy enforcement and compliance checks further streamline security practices.

AI-powered operations (AIOps) uses AI to automate and improve IT service management and operations through anomaly detection, event correlation, root cause analysis and predictive remediation, in addition to other use cases.