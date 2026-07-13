AI for software development

Build, launch, and scale with AI-powered software development tools

Guide: Go from AI coding to delivery
Agentic AI for Cognos Analytics

Modernize the software development lifecycle with AI

Develop, modernize, and govern applications with confidence

AI in software development is shifting beyond code generation to transform how software is delivered. Our solutions enable AI-assisted workflows across the lifecycle—improving system understanding, coordinating delivery, embedding governance and supporting continuous, resilient software evolution at scale.

 

Infographic: AI-assisted software development
AI that works across the SDLC

Apply AI beyond isolated code tasks—span planning, refactoring, testing and pipelines, so changes propagate reliably across systems.
Modernization without regression 

Accelerate delivery while preserving system integrity to reduce technical debt, refactor safely and maintain consistency across large codebases.
Cost control with clear signals

Instrument the SDLC with analytics to track usage, optimize resources and align AI adoption with measurable engineering outcomes.
Built-in security & governance 

Embed policy enforcement and secure coding practices early to identify issues sooner, reduce rework and standardize development without slowing teams.

Relevant products

Streamline repetitive tasks and reduce cognitive load, enabling developers to focus on higher-value engineering work. They can use chatbots or other types of commands to generate code, as well as unit tests that ensure code quality, transform code, autocomplete code, create code documentation, understand code and more. Depending on your use cases, you can choose one or more AI coding tools.
IBM Bob
Accelerate software development by automating complex work, from building features to modernizing legacy systems and ensuring secure, high-quality delivery.
IBM Instana
Get simple, AI-powered observability for DevOps and engineering teams, automating insights to improve performance, reliability and efficiency.
Terraform
Automate provisioning across cloud, datacenter and SaaS, enabling a single workflow to manage infrastructure through its lifecycle.

Relevant services

Application development services

Modernize applications with AI‑powered development, accelerating delivery, reducing costs and building resilient, cloud‑native systems for agility.

 Explore application development services
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AI integration services

Integrate and orchestrate AI agents across platforms with built‑in governance, turning fragmented tools into secure, scalable enterprise‑ready outcomes.

 Explore AI integration services
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AI governance consulting

Enable trusted AI at scale with integrated governance, embedding automated controls across models to reduce risk and accelerate compliant innovation.

 Explore AI governance consulting
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Resources

Tech Trends ‘26: AI-native dev platforms
Read the report to discover actionable insights that will help you transform developer productivity into a catalyst for enterprise growth.
What AI dev partner means for your SDLC
See how AI-native development can empower teams across the sofware development lifecycle.
RedMonk's analysis on how leading engineering teams use agentic AI
Gain practical guidance for applying agentic AI and see how IBM Bob helps teams work across legacy and modern environments.
IBM Bob advances IBM's position in agentic SDLC development
Learn how IBM Bob differentiates itself from other agentic tools in the market and see key adoption considerations.
Take the next step

Transform your software development process from the ground up with AI-assosted development.  Book time with an expert to discuss the possibilities.

  2. Try IBM Bob for free