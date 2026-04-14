AI in the SDLC

The purpose of the SDLC is to produce the highest-quality software at the lowest cost in the shortest time. Throughout the history of software engineering, several methodologies have defined the practice. Beginning in the 1970s, the Waterfall methodology defined the process, featuring distinct sequential phases, where each phase required completion before developers could move on to the next phase.

In the following decade, the rigid Waterfall gave way to iterative development, with phases that would allow for partial implementation, user feedback and refinement. The 2000s brought Agile, which shifted the discipline toward collaboration, improved feedback and more iterative development cycles. In the following decade, the practice of DevOps took hold. This set of cultural philosophies, practices and tools integrated development with operations teams to enable continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).

These innovations have drastically improved the SDLC, however the process still has its frustrations. Developers still spend their time putting out fires when they’d rather be building new systems. They still deal with siloed and fragmented workflows. In many organizations, they must grapple with technical debt built up from decades of uncoordinated solutions and quick patches that weren’t implemented with a long-term vision.

The field of AI took a giant leap with the development of the transformer, a model architecture that made modern LLMs possible. OpenAI’s Codex, introduced in 2021, was a descendant of its GPT-3 model and trained on massive amounts of public code. Many consider this release to represent the dawn of the AI coding era. Github released its Copilot coding assistant, powered by Codex, later that year. At this point AI coding assistance was not just a niche interest within academic research, but a mainstream product being rapidly deployed across enterprise workflows.

The following year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT brought the concept of conversing with an AI-powered chatbot charging into the mainstream. But while the ability to converse with AI is important, AI also needs to be able to understand the broader context of code in order to provide optimal recommendations. Later developments like Code Llama allowed for larger context windows and better contextual understanding.

Agentic systems represent the next major innovation. With agents that can reason and act (as with the ReAct framework), LLMs could not only think and talk, but take action within a development environment. Now agents could perform tool calling and engage with a codebase semi-autonomously.

AI agents are still revolutionizing software development. Rather than replacing human developers, agents act as an intelligent layer that enhances productivity, reduces cognitive load and improves decision-making. Across planning, analysis, coding, testing, deployment and maintenance, AI transforms the SDLC into an even more adaptive, efficient and iterative process.

The revolution continues, and agent-assisted coding has the potential to be a shift far more impactful to the development process as Waterfall, Agile or DevOps.