さあ、推論を実行する時間です。この推論は、「model.generate ()」を提供する HuggingFace 生成によって裏付けられます。PyTorchを使用したテキスト生成の方法ですこのチュートリアルでは、MedReasonデータセットから抽出した医学的な質問をベースモデルに尋ねる方法を紹介します。基本モデルが大規模で多様なデータセットでトレーニングされた汎用モデルであるため、この質問に答えられないのは当然です。まず、推論設定を設定します:

# setup inference configurations args = dict( model_name_or_path="ibm-granite/granite-3.3-2b-instruct", # use IBM Granite 3.3 2b instruct model template="granite3", # set to the same one used in training, template for constructing prompts infer_backend="huggingface" # choices： [huggingface, vllm] ) # create inference config file to run with llama factory with open("inference_config.yaml", "w", encoding="utf-8") as file: yaml.dump(args, file, indent=2)

次に、MedReasonデータセットから1つの質問をチャットボットに尋ねます:

from llamafactory.chat import ChatModel chat_model = ChatModel(args) messages = [] # run inference chatbot question = ''' A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\u00b0F (36.8\u00b0C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia" '''

その質問を使って新しいメッセージを作成し、ベースモデルに渡します:

messages.append({"role": "user", "content": question}) response = "" for new_text in chat_model.stream_chat(messages): response += new_text print(response) messages.append({"role": "assistant", "content": response})

以下は、Granite®のベースモデルからのサンプルアウトプットです：

User：

A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\F (36.8\C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia"

返答:

The most strongly associated condition with this patient's condition is "C": "Optic glioma". The patient's symptoms of hypsarrhythmia on EEG, seizure frequency increase, and the presence of hypopigmented macules and a thickened plaque on the lower back are indicative of a neurological disorder. Optic glioma is a type of brain tumor that can present with these symptoms, including seizures and visual disturbances. Option A, "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", typically presents with cardiac involvement and is not associated with the described EEG findings or skin manifestations. Option B, "Glaucoma", is an eye disease that can lead to vision loss but is not associated with the EEG findings or skin lesions described. Option D, "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia", is a bone disorder characterized by multiple bone lesions and is not associated with the neurological symptoms and EEG findings presented. Therefore, based on the clinical presentation, the most likely diagnosis is an optic glioma.

データセットからの正しい回答は次の通りです:

answer: Cardiac rhabdomyoma

つまり、ベースモデルは正しい答えを生成しません。## LoRA ファイン・チューニング・アダプターによる推論ベース・モデルと LoRA 調整アダプターに対して実行した成果を比較します。次に、法的データセットを用いたチューニングにより、モデルが医学的な質問をよりよく理解し、答えられるようになった方法を確認するために、同じ質問をします。同じセッションで LoRA を実行した場合は、次のセルは必要ありません。ただし、Jupyter Notebookに戻って、再トレーニングしたくない場合は、COSインスタンスから微調整されたアダプターをダウンロードできます。

download_file_cos(credentials, "granite3_lora.zip", "granite3_lora.zip") !unzip granite3_lora.zip

ChatModelのオプションを設定してアダプターを組み込むようにします。

# setup inference configurations args = dict( model_name_or_path="ibm-granite/granite-3.3-2b-instruct", # use IBM Granite 3.3 2b instruct model adapter_name_or_path="granite3_lora", # load the saved LoRA adapters template="granite3", # set to the same one used in training, template for constructing prompts finetuning_type="lora", # which fine-tuning technique used in training infer_backend="huggingface" # choices： [huggingface, vllm] ) # create inference config file to run with llama factory with open("inference_config.yaml", "w", encoding="utf-8") as file: yaml.dump(args, file, indent=2) from llamafactory.chat import ChatModel chat_model = ChatModel(args)

現在ファイン・チューニングされたモデルでも、同じ推論の課題をテストできます。

messages = [] # run inference chatbot question = ''' A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\u00b0F (36.8\u00b0C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia" '''

質問を使用して新しいメッセージを作成し、ファイン・チューニングされたモデルに渡します:

messages.append({"role": "user", "content": question}) response = "" for new_text in chat_model.stream_chat(messages): response += new_text print(response) messages.append({"role": "assistant", "content": response}) Cardiac rhabdomyoma

++ ファイン・チューニングされたモデルのアウトプット例： ユーザー：

A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\u00b0F (36.8\u00b0C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia"

返答:

Cardiac rhabdomyoma

今回、トレーニングされたアダプターのおかげで、モデルは正しい答えを生成しました。注意すべき側面の1つは、モデルが独自の推論で応答しなくなったことです。LoRAに使用したデータセットが、期待されるモデルのアウトプットとして正しい答えしか得られないためです。LoRAファイン・チューニングは、新しい情報を提供するだけでなく、モデルに応答方法を指示するためにも使用できます。