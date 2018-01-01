Services from IBM

Change isn’t constrained to business or industry. It’s happening throughout the world, every moment of every day. For enterprise leaders, the complexity of decision making has never been greater. To compete and win requires a trusted partner with the experience and skills to bring opportunity into focus and operationalize positive change quickly—a partner who can enable confident decisioning that keeps you ahead of the market.

IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI. Our diverse, global team of more than 20,000 AI experts can help you quickly and confidently design and scale cutting edge AI solutions and automation across your business. ​
IBM Consulting Advantage

We're is proud to announce significant enhancements to IBM Consulting Advantage, our AI-powered delivery platform, including new domain capabilities.
Capabilities by technology Analytics

Unlock the strategic value of enterprise data and build an insight-driven organization.

 Explore analytics Application services

Boost your cloud investment by transforming the way you manage applications.

 Boost your cloud investment by transforming the way you manage applications.

Create intelligent workflows that utilize AI, data and analytics and turn AI aspirations into tangible business outcomes.

 Find out more about AI Cloud computing

Leverage hybrid, open and managed cloud services across multiple security-rich cloud environments.

 Explore cloud services Hybrid cloud

Accelerate business agility and growth—continuously modernize your applications on any platform using a hybrid cloud approach.

 Learn about hybrid cloud Cybersecurity

Transform your business and manage risk with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed-security services.

 Learn about cybersecurity services  E-commerce

Engineer personalized customer experiences built on a seamless, industry-specific e-commerce platform.

 Discover e-commerce services IT Infrastructure

Businesses face myriad challenges—from competitors to constant change. Perhaps the biggest challenge is exploiting the ever-expanding range of technologies promising innovation.

 Explore IT infrastructure IT Infrastructure Support & Services

Holistic service support for IBM and multivendor infrastructure, empowering organisations with a resilient IT environment.

 Simplify IT Infrastructure
Capabilities by business need Operations

Transform business operations at speed and scale for growth, resilience and competitive advantage.

 Learn about business operations Customer experience

Envision, design and deliver smarter customer experiences that earn loyalty and trust.

 Find out about customer experience consulting Marketing

Execute an end-to-end marketing strategy that drives actions throughout the customer journey to deepen your customer engagement, and increase spend and loyalty.

 Explore marketing consulting service Finance

Leverage the right combination of people, process and technology to transform your finance function and discover new ways of working.

 Discover finance consulting Talent management

Inspire your workforce with innovative technologies and a people-centric approach to talent management.

 Learn more about talent management Supply chain

Build resilient, sustainable supply chains that prepare your business for the future of work.

 Explore supply chain services
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Co-create with IBM Garage™

Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Strategic partnerships Adobe

IBM and Adobe work together to unite strategy, data, technology and design, helping clients deliver trusted, personalized customer experiences at scale.

 Explore our Adobe partnership AWS Cloud services

We can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.

 Explore our AWS partnership Celonis

IBM and Celonis accelerate the path to digital transformation with data migration support and rapid, data-driven process insights that enable enterprise clients to reimagine operating models.

 Explore our partnership with Celonis Microsoft Azure migration

Accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation by using multicloud strategies for application development and management.

 Explore our Microsoft partnership Oracle app solutions

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) supports legacy workloads while delivering modern cloud development tools.

 Explore our Oracle partnership Palo Alto

Elevate your cybersecurity with IBM and Palo Alto Networks,  joining forces to deliver fully integrated, open, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises.

 Explore our Palo Alto partnership Salesforce experiences

We help Salesforce customers use Agentforce to get more value out of their enterprise technology investments.

 Explore our Salesforce partnership Efficient SAP migration

We provide custom SAP S/4HANA roadmaps that lower costs, increase agility and improve results.

 Explore our SAP partnership ServiceNow

We are committed to connecting people, functions and systems to deliver great experiences that accelerate client business outcomes and digital transformation using ServiceNow as the 'Platform of Platforms'.

 Explore our ServiceNow partnership Workday transformations

We help you apply the power of cloud and AI technologies to your Workday implementation to transform finance and HR.

 Explore our Workday partnership
