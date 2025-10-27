Banking operations consulting

Revolutionize banking operations with agentic AI, guided by human intelligence

Agentic AI in banking: Who is thriving?
A group of professionals gathered around a table in a contemporary office space
Modernize banking operations with AI

IBM helps banks transform legacy operations into autonomous AI-driven workflows that boost performance and deliver real business results.

Our advisory-led and assets-led approach combines deep banking expertise with agentic AI-powered intelligent automation built for regulated environments. This approach enables us to streamline processes, reduce complexity and empower faster, smarter decisions.

We go beyond digitization—redesigning workflows to enhance decision-making and ensure secure, compliant transformation.

With an established track record and robust technology ecosystem, IBM is the trusted partner for confident banking innovation.
Benefits
Stay compliant without the complexity

Navigate banking regulations with AI-enhanced compliance tools. Minimize risk, boost transparency and stay ahead—smoothly, securely and with confidence.
Achieve efficiency that fuels productivity

Simplify tasks with human-centric AI and reduce manual labor. Transform back-office operations to cut turnaround time and free up your team for high-impact work.
Speed up every transaction

Accelerate transactions execution and handle peak volumes without a glitch for unwavering customer satisfaction, leading to an improved net promoter score (NPS).
Build next-generation banking operations KYC and AML

Accelerate onboarding and strengthen ongoing due diligence with an end-to-end, AI-driven KYC/AML solution that seamlessly integrates with existing systems. The solution detects fraud fast by screening entities, analyzing data and managing alerts.

 Financial crime and compliance

Stay ahead of dynamic regulations and technological advancements with proactive, resilient operations. Use advanced analytics, AI insights and automated workflows to identify, prevent and respond to financial crimes, safeguarding your institution’s reputation.

 Commercial banking

Tap into agentic AI to revolutionize operations like trade finance and lending. Adapt to shifting business models, economic pressures and evolving regulations, delivering trustworthy, human-centric experiences that keep pace with change.
Co-create with IBM Garage®
Two coworkers communicating in front of laptops in a modern office setting

Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Our approach is designed to integrate with existing systems and maximize the value of your current investments. Achieve speed-to-value through a strategic partnership formed with your team and IBM experts. This diverse group of specialists in business, design and technology helps you adopt cutting-edge innovations with confidence.

 Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Market recognition
Gartner emerging market quadrant gen AI consulting and implementation services chart
In Gartner's first Emerging Quadrant for gen AI consulting and implementation services, IBM Consulting® received top ratings for deploying tailored gen AI solutions at optimal speed, scale, cost, risk and value.

Insights

Top view of three business people communicating
2025 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets Read the report
A group of young people sitting at their workplace and writing codes on computers.
The risk management of AI and with AI
Two system administrators configuring an enterprise system
Orchestrating agentic AI for intelligent business operations
Close-up of a hand inserting a debit card into an ATM
Learn what derails modernization
Meet our experts Pankaj Savkar Chandra Karpenahally Shankar Ramamurthy

Strategic partners

Microsoft Logo
Microsoft

IBM Consulting helps clients tailor their Microsoft Cloud journey, through AI, Red Hat® OpenShift® and Cloud Accelerator to drive business success.
AWS

IBM can help accelerate your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.
Celonis Logo
Celonis

IBM and Celonis accelerate the path to digital transformation with data migration support and rapid, data-driven process insights that enable enterprise clients to reimagine operating models.
UiPath Logo
UiPath

IBM and UiPath combine the strengths of RPA and digital business automation to deliver scalable, secure automation. This solution includes attended and unattended bots, as well as full workflow, decision and content management in one seamless experience.
Hyperscience Logo
Hyperscience

Hyperscience is a launch partner for IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate, combining our document automation with IBM’s AI-driven workflows to help businesses streamline processes through the Agent Catalog.
Related solutions Financial services consulting
Modernize financial services for competitive advantage—shifting from back-office efficiency to front-office excellence. This transformation is powered by AI-driven core modernization, agile payments and a focus on growth, compliance and cost optimization.
Banking IT services and solutions
Modernize core banking systems, enhance security, and accelerate innovation with AI, cloud and automation—driving agility and resilience across financial services.
Payments modernization
Streamline payment operations with AI, automation and cloud-based solutions—enhancing speed, security and scalability across your financial ecosystem.
Subscribe to Think Newsletter

Keep up with the latest news and insights from AI, security, automation, data and infrastructure straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe now Know more
Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next strategic move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

Register now Visit IBM Consulting’s resources page

See our latest collection of reports, guidebooks, and thought leadership papers to help grow your business.

 Learn more