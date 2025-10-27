Revolutionize banking operations with agentic AI, guided by human intelligence
IBM helps banks transform legacy operations into autonomous AI-driven workflows that boost performance and deliver real business results.
Our advisory-led and assets-led approach combines deep banking expertise with agentic AI-powered intelligent automation built for regulated environments. This approach enables us to streamline processes, reduce complexity and empower faster, smarter decisions.
We go beyond digitization—redesigning workflows to enhance decision-making and ensure secure, compliant transformation.
With an established track record and robust technology ecosystem, IBM is the trusted partner for confident banking innovation.
Identify, qualify and co-design high-value processes with agentic AI to reimagine insurance operations. Our established methodology uses process mining-led benchmarking to collaboratively shape future-state processes, combining deep operational insight with AI-led transformation to accelerate innovation and impact.
Navigate banking regulations with AI-enhanced compliance tools. Minimize risk, boost transparency and stay ahead—smoothly, securely and with confidence.
Simplify tasks with human-centric AI and reduce manual labor. Transform back-office operations to cut turnaround time and free up your team for high-impact work.
Accelerate transactions execution and handle peak volumes without a glitch for unwavering customer satisfaction, leading to an improved net promoter score (NPS).
Accelerate onboarding and strengthen ongoing due diligence with an end-to-end, AI-driven KYC/AML solution that seamlessly integrates with existing systems. The solution detects fraud fast by screening entities, analyzing data and managing alerts.
Stay ahead of dynamic regulations and technological advancements with proactive, resilient operations. Use advanced analytics, AI insights and automated workflows to identify, prevent and respond to financial crimes, safeguarding your institution’s reputation.
Tap into agentic AI to revolutionize operations like trade finance and lending. Adapt to shifting business models, economic pressures and evolving regulations, delivering trustworthy, human-centric experiences that keep pace with change.
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Our approach is designed to integrate with existing systems and maximize the value of your current investments. Achieve speed-to-value through a strategic partnership formed with your team and IBM experts. This diverse group of specialists in business, design and technology helps you adopt cutting-edge innovations with confidence.
IBM Consulting helps clients tailor their Microsoft Cloud journey, through AI, Red Hat® OpenShift® and Cloud Accelerator to drive business success.
IBM can help accelerate your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.
IBM and Celonis accelerate the path to digital transformation with data migration support and rapid, data-driven process insights that enable enterprise clients to reimagine operating models.
IBM and UiPath combine the strengths of RPA and digital business automation to deliver scalable, secure automation. This solution includes attended and unattended bots, as well as full workflow, decision and content management in one seamless experience.
