Insurance operations consulting

Reimagine insurance operations with AI-driven transformation
IBM insurance operations help insurers reimagine and transform their core operations with agentic AI to boost efficiency, sharpen risk management and elevate customer and broker experiences. IBM Consulting® brings deep industry expertise, AI and automation capabilities with a trusted data and governance foundation to streamline policy administration, underwriting and claims—driving smarter decisions and measurable outcomes.
This isn’t just automation of an existing process. It’s a process of reinvention with AI. This method means that workflows are simplified and more responsive to user needs, humans make better and faster decisions and performance is dramatically improved to deliver greater business results, sustainably.
With a proven track record and solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into existing systems, IBM is the trusted partner for insurers ready to lead in a dynamic, regulated market.
Accelerate claims processing, underwriting and policy administration, reducing costs and ensuring compliance. Digitize workflows and expand coverage, elevating service quality.
Go beyond processing insurance policies and claims. Use AI to understand customer needs and transform client interactions into personalized and meaningful connections.
Enhance revenue growth through improving client experiences and simplifying and accelerating underwriting, new business and renewal processes.
Harness AI-driven decision support for swift, accurate claims processing. Empower employees to tackle complex cases, uphold SLAs and elevate customer experiences. Continuous learning fuels enhanced precision and responsiveness, driving unmatched operational agility.
Boost underwriting precision and minimize risk with watsonx® and AI assistants. Quickly analyze complex data from multiple sources for faster, data-driven decisions. Align risk selection, pricing and terms with your enterprise strategy effortlessly.
Transform policy administration with agentic AI and integrated platforms. Streamline end-to-end operations, from agent support and customer service to billing, renewals and benefit updates. Simplify issuance, loans, surrenders, endorsements, premium management and terminations with operational accuracy and efficiency.
Fuel growth with optimized front-end operations, from submission completeness and suitability reviews to quote generation and policy setup. Harness intelligent automation to manage key interactions and ensure seamless onboarding, driving precision, compliance and customer satisfaction from the start.
Strengthen the enterprise with intelligent controls in actuarial oversight, exposure management and financial reconciliation. Simplify risk modeling, testing and capital adequacy with advanced analytics. Automate compliance workflows, from AML monitoring and OFAC searches to complaint handling and regulatory reporting, ensuring transparency, accuracy and unwavering trust.
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Our approach is designed to integrate with existing systems and maximize the value of your current investments. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt cutting-edge technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
In the HFS Horizons Insurance Services 2025 Report, IBM was named as market leader for driving measurable transformation across the insurance system. This result is possible by using data, AI and hybrid cloud to deliver premium growth, operational efficiency and end-to-end value.
IBM Consulting helps clients tailor their Microsoft Cloud journey, using AI, Red Hat® OpenShift® and Cloud Accelerator to drive business success.
IBM and AWS have assembled a system of highly experienced professionals dedicated to deploying customer solutions on AWS. IBM helps you move existing workflows to the AWS cloud, develop cloud native apps and manage your AWS Cloud environment.
IBM and Celonis have infused data-led intelligence and predictability with digital process twins. These visualize and deliver financial data-driven process insights, enabling enterprise clients to reimagine operating models and improve business decisions.
IBM and UiPath combine the strengths of RPA and digital business automation to deliver scalable, secure automation—from attended and unattended bots to full workflow, decision and content management in one seamless solution.
With deep industry expertise and a focus on intelligent automation, IBM helps banks modernize operations like KYC, lending and trade finance. Clients benefit from co-created cloud-enabled solutions that drive zero-touch processes, improve regulatory alignment and elevate customer satisfaction.
IBM’s modern approach to outsourcing services starts with an experiential co-creation approach that helps clients reimagine full-time operational workflows infusing them with cloud-based automation and AI.
IBM Financial Services Consulting helps banks modernize for competitive advantage—shifting from back-office efficiency to front-office excellence through AI-driven core transformation, agile payments and a focus on growth, compliance and cost optimization.
Keep up with the latest news and insights from AI, security, automation, data and infrastructure straight to your inbox.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next strategic move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.
See our latest collection of reports, guidebooks, and thought leadership papers to help grow your business.