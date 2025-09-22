The session opened with a candid discussion, not just on what insurers can do with AI, but what they must do to reimagine the industry. As Neeraj Manik emphasized, “AI is no longer an experiment, but scaling it remains the hard part.”

Pilots abound. Yet too often they are siloed, incremental or disconnected from meaningful outcomes. To move beyond “pilot purgatory”, insurers must ground AI in modern data and infrastructure, build trust through responsible frameworks and align transformation with people and culture.

Several participants pointed out that while claims automation pilots show promising results, without integration into end-to-end workflows, insurers see efficiency but not true cost savings or customer impact. This shift from pilot to scaled execution is not just aspirational—it’s already underway.

Watch Neeraj Manik share a real-world example of how AI and automation are drastically reducing claims processing times in healthcare insurance in the HFS roundtable highlights video.