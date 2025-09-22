As AI reshapes industries across the board, insurance stands at a pivotal crossroads where legacy systems meet transformative potential. IBM joined forces with HFS Research to host an insurance leaders’ roundtable on Reimagining insurance with AI. Tony Filippone and Saurabh Gupta of HFS Research led the session with support from IBM Consulting® leaders Shobhit Varshney, Neeraj Manik and Girish Ratnam.
Industry executives led the session to explore what’s driving the impact today and where to chart the course for where the industry must go next. Appreciation goes to the many participants who brought candor, perspective and urgency to the discussion.
The session opened with a candid discussion, not just on what insurers can do with AI, but what they must do to reimagine the industry. As Neeraj Manik emphasized, “AI is no longer an experiment, but scaling it remains the hard part.”
Pilots abound. Yet too often they are siloed, incremental or disconnected from meaningful outcomes. To move beyond “pilot purgatory”, insurers must ground AI in modern data and infrastructure, build trust through responsible frameworks and align transformation with people and culture.
Several participants pointed out that while claims automation pilots show promising results, without integration into end-to-end workflows, insurers see efficiency but not true cost savings or customer impact. This shift from pilot to scaled execution is not just aspirational—it’s already underway.
Watch Neeraj Manik share a real-world example of how AI and automation are drastically reducing claims processing times in healthcare insurance in the HFS roundtable highlights video.
Executives aligned on three structural challenges that insurers must overcome:
These gaps call for modernized infrastructure, stronger guardrails and a shift toward experience-led transformation.
When asked to self-assess, most executives placed their firms between 2–3 on a 5-point maturity scale, reflecting experimentation but fragmented execution. Only a handful reported having a Chief AI officer or an enterprise-wide AI strategy.
The consensus emerged that progress accelerates once governance frameworks mature, data becomes AI-ready and leaders establish a clear business-owned North Star strategy. One insurer shared how creating a cross-functional AI council, spanning risk, compliance and operations, has cut through silos and accelerated AI adoption in underwriting.
Keynote speaker Shobhit Varshney spotlighted IBM’s own journey as client zero. By automating workflows, modernizing HR and reengineering processes, IBM has achieved measurable results, such as a 79% NPS from AI-enabled experiences and billions in productivity savings. A large-scale AI transformation is not theoretical; it’s already being realized.
Closing the session, Girish Ratnam underscored that the industry is at its “212-degree moment”, symbolizing the breaking point at which incremental efforts must give way to systemic change. For insurers, this means moving from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide transformation.
The CIO’s role is evolving toward governance, integration and risk management. Technology leadership must be reframed, and investment decisions must align with reinvention.
Are you ready to move beyond pilots? Join the AI-scale-up challenge. In the next 12 months, insurers must:
The takeaway is clear: AI at scale will determine the next generation of winners in insurance. Those organizations who modernize their foundations, adopt responsible AI and reimagine customer engagement move beyond efficiency to unlock growth. Those insurers who remain trapped in the pilot stage risk being left behind.
This perspective aligns with IBM’s broader vision for the industry. As Girish Ratnam outlines in the strategic IBM blog, success hinges on modernizing legacy systems, embedding AI across the value chain and reimagining customer engagement in a fundamentally new way.
The call to action is simple: move decisively, scale responsibly and reimagine boldly. As insurers navigate this pivotal moment, organizations that embrace AI as a strategic imperative will redefine the future of protection, trust and growth.
