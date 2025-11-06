While big data use cases are a relatively recent phenomenon, data analysis use cases predate the advent of modern computing. For instance, in the early 1900s, engineer Frederick W. Taylor collected data on manual labor processes to inform a school of thought known as “scientific management,” which was later used to optimize manufacturing at American carmaker Ford’s famous Model T assembly lines.1

Decades later, advancements in computer science and data engineering helped data analysis become a mainstay of modern commerce. Business users could track key datapoints such as customer data, financial transactions and inventory levels, and deploy classic statistical methods such as time-series analysis and linear regression to inform decision-making. Government leaders and employees also became avid users, with agencies like the US Department of Veterans Affairs pioneering analytics for healthcare records.2

As data generation increased exponentially in the digital age, organizations sought to leverage newer data sources—including the Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor data, social media, e-commerce transactions and more—for business intelligence and decision-making functions.

These large volumes of complex, often unstructured or semi-structured data became known as big data. While use cases for traditional data persisted, new use cases emerged to harness the applications of big data.