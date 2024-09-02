Are Your Data Centers Keeping You From Sustainability?

For today’s modern business, its applications are its business. Maintaining performance is key to achieving growth. Application resource management software is designed to continuously analyze every layer of applications’ resource utilization to ensure applications get what they need to perform, when they need it. This not only ensures performance quality and reliability, but it also saves money and energy. Electricity accounts for as much as 70% of total data center operating costs, according to the Barclays Equity Research report Green Data Centers: Beyond Net Zero.

The National Resource Defense Council (link resides outside of ibm.com) suggests that increasing server utilization is one of the industry’s biggest energy-saving opportunities. When you increase server utilization, you naturally decrease the number of servers you have to power and cool, which saves electricity.

Cutting data center electricity consumption by 40% would save 46 billion kwh of electricity annually. That’s enough to power the U.S. state of Michigan for a year — no small feat when you consider it’s the home of Ford, Chrysler and General Motors, as well as the University of Michigan, Michigan State and a sprawling Google Campus. If you increase utilization by 40% in a 100,000 square foot facility, it’s like getting an extra 40,000 square feet for free.