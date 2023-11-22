What is a smart city?

Just as the body’s nervous system governs how humans respond to the world around them, evolving technologies are empowering cities to respond to changes in their local urban environments.

Technologies to collect data—including real-time data—are central to smart city initiatives and the benefits they promise. Data-driven insights help local governments improve urban planning and the deployment of city services, ranging from waste management to public transportation, leading to better quality of life for residents.

More efficient city services can also help cut carbon emissions, contributing to global efforts to address climate change while also improving local air quality. In addition, smart city solutions can be an engine for economic growth, as better infrastructure and technological innovation can encourage job creation and business opportunities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has identified three hallmarks of smart cities and communities:1

