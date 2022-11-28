Forge stronger relationships with citizens by embracing a proactive and responsive communication approach. IBM watsonx Assistant elevates the citizen experience with generative AI assistants that enable frictionless self-service.
The city of Austin, Texas was able to deploy watsonx Assistant in just one week to meet the public’s need for pandemic-related information 24/7.
London Borough of Redbridge reported a 95% satisfaction rate among users of their chatbot during the Christmas period.
watsonx Assistant chatbots handle 6,200 calls per month for New Jersey, which translates to over 800 hours in time saved.
The State of New Jersey makes it easier for citizens to keep warm by quickly avoiding power shut-offs. 6,200 calls are handled automatically in a month.
An AI chatbot named Ava helps answer customer questions and predict bus arrival times 3,000 times a month, freeing up department staff.
Even in the first month, watsonx Assistant handled ~70% of conversations without human intervention, saving staff from handling inquiries directly.
According to G2 Crowd, IDC, and Gartner, IBM’s watsonx Assistant is one of the best government chatbot builders in the space with leading natural language processing (NLP) and integration capabilities.
Our enhanced intent detection model is faster and more accurate than our previous ones, combining traditional machine learning, transfer learning and deep learning techniques in a cohesive model that is highly responsive at run time. Based on a study (link resides outside ibm.com), this model is also more accurate than IBM’s main competitors, outperforming Google Dialogflow by 5.6% and Microsoft LUIS by 14.7%.
Not only does our model surpass the competition, but IBM’s watsonx Assistant makes it incredibly easy to get started with a host of resources, such as templates, one-click integrations, guided tutorials, SMEs and more. IBM watsonx Assistant adapts to the needs of the citizen.
watsonx Assistant puts the control in your citizens’ hands, allowing them to answer their own basic inquiries and learn how to perform a wide range of functions related to your product or service. It can do this at scale, allowing you to focus your human resources on higher business priorities.
When a citizen does require human intervention, watsonx Assistant uses intelligent human agent handoff capabilities to ensure residents are accurately routed to the right person. With watsonx Assistant, the residents arrive at that human interaction with the relevant data necessary to facilitate rapid resolution. That means people get what they need faster and more effectively, without the frustration of long hold times and incorrect call routing.
With watsonx Assistant, no developers are required. This intuitive platform helps get you up and running in minutes with an easy-to-use drag and drop interface and minimal operational costs. Easily customize your chatbot to align with your visual identity, and then intuitively embed it into your website or mobile applications with a simple cut and paste. Built with IBM security, scalability, and flexibility built in, watsonx Assistant understands any written language and is designed for safe and secure global deployment. Turn it on today and empower your team to realize the benefits of happier constituents, increased efficiency and cost savings, and a more efficient, effective government—without having to hire a specialist.
Yes, you can deliver an omnichannel experience to your citizen, deploying to apps, such as Facebook Messenger, Intercom, Slack, SMS with Twilio, WhatsApp, Hubspot, Wordpress, and more. Our seamless integrations can route callers to your telephony and interactive voice response (IVR) systems when they need them.
Citizens look to their state and local governments in time of need, and the call center is often the first stop. Whether it’s a natural disaster, a quickly spreading pandemic, or they are just looking for guidance on how to pay a bill, citizens shouldn’t be forced to count the minutes in wait time to speak to a human agent when chatbot technology can provide instant responses. And it’s often during unexpected emergencies where people desperately need guidance that call volumes spike.
IBM watsonx Assistant uses natural language processing (NLP) to elevate citizen engagements to a uniquely conversational level. IBM’s advanced artificial intelligence technology easily taps into your wealth of insurance system data to deliver the right answers at the right time through robust topic understanding and AI-powered intelligent search, with more complex calls being routed to the appropriate human agents.
Ready to transform your citizen’s support experience?
Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.