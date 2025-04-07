A SOC 2 report may be provided for IBM services that have implemented controls in accordance with their selected Trust Service Principles. The SOC 2 report demonstrates that IBM designed controls for the selected Trust Service Principles appropriately and that the controls operated effectively for the report period.

The services listed below have a SOC 2 Type 2 report available, representing a period of time during which controls were assessed. As such reports represent an assessment period in the past, a bridge letter may accompany a SOC 2 Type 2 report, in which IBM attests to service control continued performance since the last reporting period ended.

IBM Service Descriptions (SDs) indicate if a given offering maintains SOC 2 Type 2 compliance status. Services below issue SOC 2 Type 2 reports at least once each year.

See the IBM Cloud infrastructure system description