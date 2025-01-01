With IBM Cloud® Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) services, SME’s deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances, allowing developers and IT staff to focus on value added tasks and database software, infrastructure operations, database software updates, and backup. IBM Cloud® Database SMEs deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances freeing developer and IT staff time to focus on other priorities.



IBM Cloud supports an extensive portfolio of relational and non-relational (No-SQL) databases and integrations to support building or migrating a wide range of application types across all industries. Relational databases structure data in a tabular format with a fixed schema, while non-relational databases use flexible schemas, organizing data differently depending on the database type. Irrespective of the type of non-relational database, they all aim to solve for the flexibility and scalability issues inherent in relational models which are not ideal for unstructured data formats, like text, video, and images.