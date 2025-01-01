IBM Cloud Database Services

Unlock innovation with highly secure, fully-managed Database-as-a-Service capabilities on IBM Cloud®
IBM Cloud® Database solutions mean results

With IBM Cloud® Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) services, SME’s deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances, allowing developers and IT staff to focus on value added tasks and database software, infrastructure operations, database software updates, and backup. IBM Cloud® Database SMEs deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances freeing developer and IT staff time to focus on other priorities.

IBM Cloud supports an extensive portfolio of relational and no-relational (No-SQL)  non-relational (Non-SQL) databases and integrations to support building or migrating a wide range of application types across all industries. Relational databases structure data in a tabular format with a fixed schema, while non-relational databases use flexible schemas, organizing data differently depending on the database type. Irrespective of the type of non-relational database, they all aim to solve for the flexibility and scalability issues inherent in relational models which are not ideal for unstructured data formats, like text, video, and images.
Benefits
Comprehensive portfolio of cloud-native databases

Our commercial and open-source databases support any data you bring to IBM Cloud: structured, unstructured, SQL, NoSQL, IoT, blockchain and more. 

 

 
Fully managed databases

IBM Cloud® Databases allow developers and IT to focus on developing their applications while IBM deploys infrastructure operations, database software updates and backup.
Enterprise-tested cloud databases

IBM Cloud Databases have a global hybrid cloud scale design philosophy to take advantage of the elasticity and flexibility of the IBM Cloud.
Off the shelf security and compliance

Data-in-motion encryption through Transport Layer Security (TLS) and at-rest encryption for data on disk and backups throughout integration with IBM® Key Protect or IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services.
IBM Cloud fully-integrated

Full integration with IBM Cloud services in compute, observability, identity and access management for a rounded developer experience.
Solutions IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL
A powerful, open-source object-relational database that is highly customizable with high availability, backup orchestration, point-in-time-recovery (PITR) and read replica with ease.
IBM Cloud® Databases for MySQL
Build mission-critical web applications that offer high performance with scalability and security. MySQL is de-facto standard for web applications and sites, part of LAMP Stack.
IBM® Db2® on Cloud
A next generation transational database. Rely on a dedicated operations team, PITR, and high-availability disaster recovery (HADR) with multizone region support and independent scaling.
Databases for MongoDB
A NoSQL JSON document store with a rich query and aggregation framework.
Databases for Redis
The best in-memory database for ultra fast speed and throughput.
Cloudant
A scalable NoSQL JSON document database for web,mobile, IoT and serverless applications, based on Apache CouchDB.
Databases for Elasticsearch
Go-to answer for search-driven, high data-volume storage and retrieval challenges Full-text Search, Vector Store.
Event Streams
Event streaming platform built on open source Apache Kafka. It is available both as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud or on-premise as part of Event Automation.
Messages for RabbitMQ
Highly robust & most widely deployed message broker(middleware), deployed in distributed systems.
Use cases Operational applications

Operational applications leverage managed databases to handle daily businesses operations by capturing and storing real-time data on operational events, enabling effective decision-making. This approach is applicable across various industries, including logistics, transportation, banking and e-commerce.

 Analytical applications

Analytical applications dissect and analyze data to inform and drive business decision making across all data-driven industries. These applications are vital for tasks like pricing and packaging in e-commerce, planning and resource management in manufacturing, customer management and business intelligence in analytics, and IoT operations in logistics, among others.

Case studies

2mee Ltd.

IBM Cloud and IBM Garage™ helped 2mee augment human communication by projecting holographic images on digital devices.
Etihad Airways

Etihad implemented an ambitious digitization project to create memorable travel experiences for their guests. IBM Public Cloud made it happen.
Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds with IBM Cloud create a solution built in their DCM platform with kubernetes and IBM Cloud Databases solutions which runs with 99.95% availability and has resulted in 20% new customer renewals & 25% growth in revenue.
OverBliq

OverBliq interested on an engaging and up-to-date mobile app experience achieves a 50% faster mobile app development time with an 80% cost reduction on typical-in house costs.
Booking.com

Concerned about proprietary formats and vendor lock-in on its single-cloud platform, Booking.com manages migrating its critical workloads, such as booking reservations and financial reports, to an open-source cloud provider.
CRM.COM

Looking for a partner with a cloud vendor that offered a robust, secure and reliable cloud to host its software, CRM.COM finds in on IBM Cloud® PaaS a security-rich, scalable and available cloud-native platform to support high volumes of subscribers and online transaction processing.
Resources IBM Cloud Professional Architect
Build database skills through courses within the IBM Cloud Professional Architect curriculum. Validate your capabilities in an interactive curriculum that prepares you for IBM Cloud certification.
IBM Cloud Professional Developer
Build database skills through courses within the IBM Cloud Professional Developer curriculum. This interactive curriculum helps you prepare for professional-level certification.
The database buyer’s guide
Review a set of practical questions every business should ask when choosing open source and proprietary databases,
IBM Cloud® User Community
Access IBM Cloud databases services experts, and join other cloud IT ops managers, solution architects, SREs, and other professionals.
Next steps

Get started on your journey to innovation with the complete portfolio of IBM Cloud® database services.

