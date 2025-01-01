With IBM Cloud® Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) services, SME’s deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances, allowing developers and IT staff to focus on value added tasks and database software, infrastructure operations, database software updates, and backup. IBM Cloud® Database SMEs deliver and maintain ready-to-use, highly available, database instances freeing developer and IT staff time to focus on other priorities.
IBM Cloud supports an extensive portfolio of relational and no-relational (No-SQL) non-relational (Non-SQL) databases and integrations to support building or migrating a wide range of application types across all industries. Relational databases structure data in a tabular format with a fixed schema, while non-relational databases use flexible schemas, organizing data differently depending on the database type. Irrespective of the type of non-relational database, they all aim to solve for the flexibility and scalability issues inherent in relational models which are not ideal for unstructured data formats, like text, video, and images.
Our commercial and open-source databases support any data you bring to IBM Cloud: structured, unstructured, SQL, NoSQL, IoT, blockchain and more.
IBM Cloud® Databases allow developers and IT to focus on developing their applications while IBM deploys infrastructure operations, database software updates and backup.
IBM Cloud Databases have a global hybrid cloud scale design philosophy to take advantage of the elasticity and flexibility of the IBM Cloud.
Data-in-motion encryption through Transport Layer Security (TLS) and at-rest encryption for data on disk and backups throughout integration with IBM® Key Protect or IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services.
Full integration with IBM Cloud services in compute, observability, identity and access management for a rounded developer experience.
Operational applications leverage managed databases to handle daily businesses operations by capturing and storing real-time data on operational events, enabling effective decision-making. This approach is applicable across various industries, including logistics, transportation, banking and e-commerce.
Analytical applications dissect and analyze data to inform and drive business decision making across all data-driven industries. These applications are vital for tasks like pricing and packaging in e-commerce, planning and resource management in manufacturing, customer management and business intelligence in analytics, and IoT operations in logistics, among others.
IBM Cloud and IBM Garage™ helped 2mee augment human communication by projecting holographic images on digital devices.
Etihad implemented an ambitious digitization project to create memorable travel experiences for their guests. IBM Public Cloud made it happen.
Happiest Minds with IBM Cloud create a solution built in their DCM platform with kubernetes and IBM Cloud Databases solutions which runs with 99.95% availability and has resulted in 20% new customer renewals & 25% growth in revenue.
OverBliq interested on an engaging and up-to-date mobile app experience achieves a 50% faster mobile app development time with an 80% cost reduction on typical-in house costs.
Concerned about proprietary formats and vendor lock-in on its single-cloud platform, Booking.com manages migrating its critical workloads, such as booking reservations and financial reports, to an open-source cloud provider.
Get started on your journey to innovation with the complete portfolio of IBM Cloud® database services.