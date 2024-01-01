Our cloud storage services offer a scalable, security-rich and cost-effective home for your data while supporting traditional and cloud-native workloads. Provision and deploy services such as object, block and file storage. Adjust capacity and optimize performance as requirements change. Pay only for the cloud storage you need.
Best for
Varied datasets stored as objects with high 14 9’s durability and access from anywhere.
Data-sharing and collaboration across multiple Virtual Server Instances or across multiple VPCs.
High-performance, low-latency access for high-frequency transactional workloads.
Performance
High latency
Bandwidth scales across clients.
Medium latency
Shared bandwidth across clients.
Low latency
Dedicated high bandwidth.
Scalability
High
HTTP-based PUT/GET to store large amounts of unstructured data.
Medium
Accessible across multiple runtimes.
Low
Lifecycle independent of any specific runtimes (VMs, containers).
Data access and protection
Highly available, durable and security-rich platform with native Regional and Cross-Regional resiliency options, accessible over HTTP. Data encryption in transit and at rest.
Share, process and deliver a common set of data across multiple availability zones. Automatically replicate data, safely and securely. Data encryption in transit and at rest.
Easily detach a block storage volume, then quickly reattach onto another server based on shifting workload requirements. Data encryption in transit and at rest.
Use cases
Multiregion resiliency and access to enable data-driven applications and workloads such as AI, data lakehouse, media content, cloud-native applications, backup, DR and archives, including immutable retention for compliance and ransomware.
Collaboration tools, media processing and editing, dev/test environments, web services, app migrations, DB backup and archiving.
Transactional DBs, fast container storage, server-side processing (such as .Net, Java™, PHP), mission-critical applications (such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Exchange).
Learn how Blendow Group uses AI with IBM Cloud Object Storage to significantly enhance the efficiency and scope of legal document analysis.
Learn how Ilmas streamlines customer purchasing with a revamped web presence.
Cadence uses IBM high-performance computing (HPC) on IBM Cloud to seamlessly shift massive workloads between on-premises and cloud.
