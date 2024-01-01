Cloud storage services

Gain access to cloud storage options to meet growing business needs
Create account Explore storage services in IBM Cloud
Isometric illustration of woman at data dashboard
A scalable, security-rich and cost-effective home for data

Our cloud storage services offer a scalable, security-rich and cost-effective home for your data while supporting traditional and cloud-native workloads. Provision and deploy services such as object, block and file storage. Adjust capacity and optimize performance as requirements change. Pay only for the cloud storage you need.

Explore storage services in the IBM Cloud catalog →
About services
Learn more about the three main cloud storage types


Our cloud storage services offer a scalable, security-rich and cost-effective home for your data while supporting traditional and cloud-native workloads.

 Explore VPC Storage Explore Cloud Object Storage
Comparison
IBM Cloud Object Storage Buy now IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC Buy now IBM Cloud Block Storage for VPC Buy now

Best for

Varied datasets stored as objects with high 14 9’s durability and access from anywhere.

Data-sharing and collaboration across multiple Virtual Server Instances or across multiple VPCs.

High-performance, low-latency access for high-frequency transactional workloads.

Performance

High latency
Bandwidth scales across clients.

Medium latency
Shared bandwidth across clients.

Low latency
Dedicated high bandwidth.

Scalability

High
HTTP-based PUT/GET to store large amounts of unstructured data.

Medium
Accessible across multiple runtimes.

Low
Lifecycle independent of any specific runtimes (VMs, containers).

Data access and protection

Highly available, durable and security-rich platform with native Regional and Cross-Regional resiliency options, accessible over HTTP. Data encryption in transit and at rest.

Share, process and deliver a common set of data across multiple availability zones. Automatically replicate data, safely and securely. Data encryption in transit and at rest.

Easily detach a block storage volume, then quickly reattach onto another server based on shifting workload requirements. Data encryption in transit and at rest.

Use cases

Multiregion resiliency and access to enable data-driven applications and workloads such as AI, data lakehouse, media content, cloud-native applications, backup, DR and archives, including immutable retention for compliance and ransomware.

Collaboration tools, media processing and editing, dev/test environments, web services, app migrations, DB backup and archiving.

Transactional DBs, fast container storage, server-side processing (such as .Net, Java™, PHP), mission-critical applications (such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Exchange).

 

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Case studies

See how customers are using IBM Cloud storage services today.
Object Storage Blendow Group

Learn how Blendow Group uses AI with IBM Cloud Object Storage to significantly enhance the efficiency and scope of legal document analysis.

IBM Watson IBM watsonx.ai
Learn more File Storage Complex offerings. Simple ordering.

Learn how Ilmas streamlines customer purchasing with a revamped web presence.

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud Small business
Learn more Block Storage Cadence and IBM

Cadence uses IBM high-performance computing (HPC) on IBM Cloud to seamlessly shift massive workloads between on-premises and cloud.

HPC VSI
Learn more

Resources

Explore IBM Cloud Services through news, podcasts, tutorials and more.
IBM featured as a Gartner leader 9 years in a row IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC wins 2024 Stratus Award IBM Cloud Object Storage wins TrustRadius 2024 Top Rated Award What is cloud security?
Take the next step

Create an IBM Cloud account. Upgrade to get a USD 200 credit on IBM Cloud applications and services.

 Create an account