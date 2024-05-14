Initially, the Plurimedia team focused on content management for the Ilmas site, making it easier to share component information — such as the lumens or voltage requirements for an LED — via the web. “We integrated it with their back-end product systems,” explains Galotti. “So now on the website, you can see everything in their catalogs. And if they update something in the product database, they don’t need to remember to update it on the site. The solution does it automatically.”

Altogether, Plurimedia and Ilmas have created 17 microservices for the updated web environment.

“We automated several difference processes,” notes Scordamaglia. “Beyond the content publishing, we automated the generation of technical sheets for our products. We now generate them on request, saving us time and resources while guaranteeing that the data is always available to our customers. Similarly, with our sales configurator tool, we automated the creation of sales quotes.”

The configurator lets site visitors dynamically build technical specification documents for potential projects, specifications that can include any of the firm’s more than 450 million components. And to avoid potential ordering challenges, the tool also includes logic to help ensure that selected components are compatible with each other — for example, that chosen LEDs will fit onto a given light track or work with the selected driver.

The web app that oversees these various new functions — as well as the overall web presence — is based on the Plurimedia offering, PluriTank. And PluriTank, in turn, is hosted within IBM Cloud®, using Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud at the platform as a service (PaaS) level.

The new solution also relies on IBM Cloud File Storage to oversee the related product document archives, and IBM Cloud Object Storage delivers backup support for the Ilmas web environment.